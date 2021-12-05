Fontana Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old man on a charge of evading authorities and child endangerment after a dangerous pursuit in Bloomington on Dec. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 4:39 p.m., the Fontana Station patrol sergeant observed a blue Polaris Razor, and two off highway vehicles, commonly known as quads, driving recklessly on the roadway near Cedar Avenue and 7th Street.
The Polaris drove away and the sergeant observed the quads engaged in a speed contest. The sergeant attempted a traffic stop and pursued one of the quads for several miles. The pursuit ended when the quad entered a field area near South Riverside Avenue and Cline Ranch, where the pursuit was terminated for public safety.
At about 4:42 p.m., during the above pursuit, Deputy Cunningham found the original blue Polaris Razor near Agua Mansa Road and El Rivino Road. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver did not yield, causing a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit traversed several areas of Bloomington, during which time the suspect drove recklessly through stop signs, in the opposite lane of the road, and around other vehicles on the road, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Sheriff’s Aviation responded, located the Polaris Razor, and joined the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle entered a yard near Santa Ana Avenue and Alder Avenue, where all three occupants were contacted by deputies.
The Fontana Police Department assisted in the apprehension of all three occupants. Two passengers in the suspect’s vehicle were found to be minors, who were endangered by the driver’s actions, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect, identified as Kevin Serrano, was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.