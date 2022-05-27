Giuliana Escamilla, a student from Fontana, was recently nominated and accepted to this year's National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is a unique learning experience for bright, forward-thinking elementary school students who will evolve into next-generation innovators, engineers, doctors, software developers, and scientists.
Students learn by participating in hands-on simulations and workshops. They also have the opportunity to choose the experience that is best suited for them by selecting either the six-day Residential or the five-day Day program.
