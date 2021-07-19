Fontana resident Cesar Vaca-Villagrana has received a $5,000 scholarship from the California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation (CLLCF).
Vaca-Villagrana, a Fontana High School graduate who will be attending UC Riverside, was one of 51 students from across the state who were selected to get the scholarship. In its seventh year of operation, the CLLCF Scholarship Program received 762 applications.
“Congratulations to this top-notch group of students throughout California for being this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Latino Caucus Chair Senator Mariá Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles). “This group represents the next generation of Latino and Latina leaders in California, and we are proud to be investing in their education. The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial struggles for so many families, and we are proud to contribute $5000 toward the rising costs of their college education. On behalf of the Latino Caucus, we cannot wait to see the great things this talented group of students will achieve.”
Winners were selected from the highly competitive pool of applicants and evaluated using the following criteria: academic performance, personal statements, extracurricular activities, leadership positions held, special awards and honors received, and work history.
