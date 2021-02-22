After enduring a sad setback, a student in the FUSD has a reason to smile again.
On Feb. 19, officers from the Fontana School Police Department visited a student who recently had his bicycle stolen.
Officers were able to provide the student with a brand new bicycle, which was donated by the Fontana Foundation of Hope.
"FSPD officers, FSPD staff and members of the Fontana Foundation of Hope worked together to bring a smile to the face of this student," said a post on the School Police Department's Facebook page.
