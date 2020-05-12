Three students from Fontana schools will be advancing to the prestigious National History Day competition in June.
Summit High School students Leslie Madrigal and Brian Garay and Almeria Middle School student Alyha Madrigal are headed to the national finals after being named California History Day champions recently.
All three students were involved in a virtual competition at the state level, earning top scores for their exhibits in the Senior and Junior divisions, respectively.
Previously, they had been named San Bernardino County champions.
History Day encourages more than half a million students around the world to conduct historical research on a topic of their choice. This year the students worked on projects that were connected to the theme of "Breaking Barriers in History."
Leslie Madrigal (Alyha's older sister) and Garay also qualified for the National History Day event in 2019, and Leslie Madrigal went to the nationals as an individual participant the year before.
The National History Day event is traditionally held in Maryland; however, it will take place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
