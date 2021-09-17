Fifteen students from high schools and middle schools in Fontana helped make a difference in the lives of very young children — and learned some valuable educational lessons at the same time.
The students gathered at the Boys and Girls Club building at Almeria Middle School on Sept. 11 to participate in a program to create specially designed physical therapy cars for toddlers who have cerebral disorders affecting their body mobility.
“To have our Fontana kids be part of this program is amazing,” said Terrie Schneider, chief executive director of Boys and Girls Club.
The event was coordinated by X-Bots Robotics, Inc., a nonprofit organization which aims to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by developing a passion for STEM careers such as engineering at a young age.
The X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG, which was launched at the Fontana site as well as in five other Southern California cities, creates a unique combination of peer-to-peer learning paired with a half-day hands-on workshop.
X-Bots collaborated with Go Baby Go, a Cerebral Palsy Foundation program that provides modified, ride-on cars to young children with disabilities so they can move around independently.
The students from Almeria and Southridge middle schools and Fontana A.B. Miller, Kaiser, and Summit high schools were delighted to get the chance to contribute to the modification of three cars and watch the youngsters maneuver them around the gymnasium floor.
“It was a really fun project and it’s great to see the kids in their cars,” said one of the students, Jessica Flores.
Nadia Mireles added: “It was a good hands-on experience, and I learned a lot.”
Schneider was pleased that the students received a good lesson in electricity and wiring. They also had a good way to commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance on Sept. 11, a day in which people are asked to find a volunteer opportunity and address a critical need in the community.
“They all got together to do something really positive and amazing,” Schneider said.
