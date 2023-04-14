(FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES is a regularly occurring column extolling the virtues of the many Fontanans who not only succeeded in life, as there are many Fontanans who are successful, but who also excelled and made a significant positive impact in their chosen endeavors. Today: Hagar siblings, Part 1 of 2.)
“Someday, I’m gonna be famous!” — Ten-year-old Sammy Hagar.
Truer words were never spoken by young Sammy as he roamed the streets of Fontana as a kid.
I had the distinct pleasure, and yes, honor, of interviewing Sammy’s oldest sister, Velma Hagar, in preparation for writing this FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES column. As we spoke, my admiration and respect for the Hagar family grew exponentially.
As recounted by Velma, she, Sammy, sister Bobbi and younger brother Bob were raised by a “psychotic, alcoholic father.” The youngest of 13 children, Dad made his living early on as a professional bantamweight boxer, which greatly contributed to his latent brain damage and alcoholism.
Velma shared that he was quite a good boxer, however, he was known in the professional ranks for holding the record of most knockdowns in one fight; HE being the one knocked down. This occurred well before referees stopped fights after a certain number of knockdowns.
The family settled in Fontana in 1950, and, frequently unable to pay the rent and remain in their home, they often lived in or above chicken coops. They also lived in cars or as guests in rooms provided by benevolent friends and neighbors. They walked along Foothill Boulevard to San Bernardino, picking mustard greens from the side of the road so they could set food on the evening dinner table.
And yet, in spite of all these challenges, much like the mythical Phoenix, the Hagar siblings not only rose from the ashes of this terribly toxic upbringing, but they also set the standard for others to emulate.
Today, the Hagars would be classified as victims; victims of an abusive father; victims of a society that ignored homelessness; victims of extreme poverty; victims of abuse. However; because of a kind, loving, caring, deeply religious, peacemaking, full-blooded protective Italian mother, not only did the Hagar siblings succeed, but they also excelled! All four of them prevailed, against all odds, refusing to even remotely call themselves “victims!”
As most readers know, Sammy is an internationally known rock star, restauranteur, businessman and philanthropist. Yet, few Fontanans know of his siblings, especially Velma, a devout Christian lady well-known as an author, teacher, lecturer and a proud Fontana High School 1960 graduate.
Early in life, Velma’s mom told her, “You can make a nickel look like a dime,” a saying Velma never forgot and by which she still lives. She attributes her financial acumen to that advice and to former Fohi teacher Ed Theisen, who taught Velma she “could sell anything,” and she did!
Starting with just 200 pairs of shoes and a second mortgage on her home, she raised $15,000 and bought a tiny, 600-square foot shoe store in Palm Springs.
Years later, she owned two stores, each one four times the size of the original site, and she maintained an inventory of 6,000 pairs of shoes!
Her store, Hagar Shoes for Men, became the most popular men’s shoe store on Rodeo Drive in Palm Springs. She sold the store at age 70, and then successfully turned her sights to other endeavors.
An accomplished author and teacher, over the past 17 years (at last count), Velma wrote a daily spiritual blog for her family members. Others read them and asked to be included in her daily message distribution.
After being urged by many of her followers to put her writings in book form, she did just that. And, once again, she attributes much of her success in the literary field to a Fohi teacher, English instructor Mr. Sanford, whose daily writing challenge guided her writing style and belief in herself as a future author.
Today, Velma continues writing her blog, teaching, lecturing, and loving her family. Her books may be purchased on Amazon.
Two other Hagar siblings lead good, productive, and successful lives.
According to Fontana City Councilman and former Fire Chief John Roberts, Velma’s sister Bobbi, with her husband Jim, established the first fire sprinkler business in the area after the Fontana City Council enacted a city-wide fire sprinkler ordinance in the 1980s. At last report, not one Fontanan who lives in a fire-sprinklered home has perished in a residential fire. Thank you, Bobbi and Jim!
Additionally, Velma tells us that Bobbi is also an author, having penned a book about the Hagar family titled, “Blinds, Patches and Twines.” It is also available on Amazon.
Finally, younger brother Bob, who passed away last year, worked for Sammy, taking care of his homes for the last 10 years of his life. He also worked for Sammy at Sammy’s Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Professionally, he was a member of the Teamsters Union. Per Velma, “We all miss him terribly.”
One could say that compared to Sammy, his siblings’ accomplishments pale in comparison, yet that is not the point of this week’s column. The storyline here is simple: Hard work, perseverance, accepting responsibility for your own destiny, rejecting victimhood and unconditional love for family is the Hagar family’s recipe for success. We should all live so well!
Next week: Part Two: Sammy’s story.
