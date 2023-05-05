The Brogdon brothers: Larry, Joe, and Ron.
Two quarterbacks and a center on Fontana High School football teams. Two geologists and a high school Industrial Arts teacher. Coaches, mentors, adjunct college professors. Two were class and teammates of this writer, and one was his student.
As we progress in the weekly FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES columns, the common denominator for these locals who shine in life becomes increasingly evident: steelworker families, self-made, hard workers, diligent and dependable, immutable ethics, God-loving and love for family.
----- AT 73, LARRY is the oldest of the Brogdon clan. Joe is 72 and Ron is 59. A quarterback at Fohi in the Class of ‘68, his coaches knew him as the “rocket,” attributable to his ability to throw a football 70 yards with pinpoint accuracy. He was ASB president at Fontana Jr. High. (Of course, voting for Larry was a no-brainer because his opponent was one of his best friends, yours truly.) He also served as junior class president.
After high school, he played football for his first two years at Texas Christian University (TCU). In 1970, he transferred to Ole Miss, where he was backup quarterback to the future NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning. (Note: While visiting Larry at Ole Miss during my Army time, I sat at the QB dining room table with Larry and Archie. I can now honestly say, “Archie Manning is a friend of mine. We had lunch together!”)
Initially, Larry’s career goal was to become a demographer, studying different populations and peoples; however, he soon realized his future was in oil and gas. He returned to school and majored in geology.
Now a professional oil and gas geologist, financier and venture capitalist who invests in energy companies, Larry continues serving on numerous boards of directors, including, but not limited to, the TCU Energy Institute and the TCU School of Science and Engineering.
In an interview with this writer, Larry said, “My grandfather worked the oil fields in Texas. When I first got into the oil and gas business, I had the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of shale. In other words, I am one of those hated frackers. There was a time when the U.S. was the leading oil and gas producer in the world. Not anymore. Prior to shale coming into its own as a reliable source of natural gas and oil, we had to send aircraft carriers into the Strait of Hormuz in order to preserve our energy security. Unfortunately, current national policy may once again force us into foreign oil dependency.”
Larry and his business associates partnered with oil companies such as Sinclair Oil and sold their oil and gas assets (petroleum fields) at a significant profit.
Larry and his wife Patti have two daughters, both of whom are employed in running his companies.
Currently, he still owns a number of energy-related businesses. When asked how he would best describe his current station in life, he quickly responded, “Taxi driver for my grandkids!”
As with many former Fontanans, Larry has fond memories of growing up here, such as riding his bicycle all day, up and down Sierra Avenue.
He told of riding to A&W Root Beer just south of Merrill Avenue when a “biker” rode in and drove circles around him and his friends. As if that wasn’t a big enough clue to leave, Larry said they were “surrounded by at least a hundred Hell’s Angels within minutes! We got on our bikes and rode away as quickly as we could pedal.”
He also recalls riding his bike to Jones Pet Shop to visit (and probably harass) the two chimps who lived in the large cage outside of the shop. (You can’t claim to be a long-time Fontanan if you don’t remember the chimps!)
And finally, as with all Fontana boys of the 1950s and ‘60s era, he remembers “grapefruit and orange fights during junior/senior week.” He even recalls the time the police showed up and tried, unsuccessfully, to find the culprits throwing large yellow and orange citrus at passing cars.
As with most of us, Larry’s cheerful voice and infectious laugh described playing in vacant fields and orange groves with the neighborhood boys — activities that included building tunnels, playing Army, and throwing dirt clods and rocks. To this day, he believes his prowess as a quarterback was the direct result of attempting to accurately throw all those projectiles.
His favorite memory of growing up here however, was attending the annual Fontana Days Parade and carnival.
Larry’s favorite teachers were Mrs. Irene Coombs at Fohi; Mrs. Bradley, 6th grade at Juniper Elementary School; and football coaches Dean Renfro, Walter O’Farrell, Dominic Patrone and Ed Robertson. He is forever indebted to Mrs. Coombs for instilling in him the love of books. He said she was “tough, but she taught us how to be disciplined. She loved the students, black, white, Hispanic, it didn’t matter. Mrs. Bradley was just a good teacher who made learning enjoyable.” And the coaches made the list for obvious reasons: launching him on his path to athletic prowess.
----- BROTHER JOE, one year his junior, was also a quarterback and track athlete at Fohi, graduating in 1969.
However, he chose a path different than older brother Larry: that of a high school industrial arts teacher. After graduating from Chaffey College, he matriculated at the University of Idaho. He chose Idaho, according to Larry, because it had the best fishing and hunting in the country.
Now retired, he spends his time repairing and maintaining local senior centers and facilities for the disabled.
And, importantly, but not surprisingly, his two daughters were collegiate track stars.
----- LAST, but certainly not least, is brother Ron. (A former student of this writer who remembers the day he was born.)
Ron was an outstanding offensive center during Fohi’s glory years, earning All-League and All-CIF honors.
Now 59 years old, he can boast (although he never will!) of an extremely successful career in the oil and natural gas industry. A graduate of Harvard University, where he played football in his freshman year, and Texas A&M University (Masters in Geology), Ron spent a significant portion of his career living and working in Scotland and London, where he, like older brother Larry, sought out oil and gas reserves.
Ron is now retired and, if he follows in his brothers’ footsteps, will continue to excel in whatever he chooses to do in his post-career years.
At the end of our interview, speaking of his early years in Fontana, Larry said, “We didn’t have any money. We lived paycheck to paycheck, but that is the best thing that could have ever happened to all of us (the brothers). Upon reflection, those were the greatest times of our lives.”
Again, sons of a steelworker; grandsons of an oil field worker; humble beginnings; taking responsibility for one’s own success in life and rejecting victimhood.
The Brogdon brothers: true Fontanans. You make us proud!
(Note from Bill Freeman: Does anyone know how to get in touch with Bill Faggerbakke, Jesse Chavez, Joseph Wambaugh and Travis Barker? If yes, please contact me at billfreeman68@gmail.com.)
