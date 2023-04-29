Three sisters — Julia, Evelyn and Diana Dessery, daughters of a steelworker and Army veteran — grew up in Fontana in the late 1940s and 50s.
Back then, society expected “good girls” to marry early lest they be labeled a “spinster,” stay home, mind the children, keep the house spotless and have dinner ready for the man of the house when he returned home from work.
Many young women of today still rightfully aspire to the singular role of wife and mom. The difference between then and now? Today, staying home is a choice, not an expectation.
These three little girls most definitely never heard of the “stay at home” rule.
• One became an award-winning architect;
• Another is a leader in all things related to school and family psychotherapy;
• And one was a teacher/librarian who raised seven gifted children.
Growing up here in town as little girls, Julia, the future architect, and her two sisters would design cities, houses, and other buildings from the little tiles their dad brought home for them.
Evelyn, the future teacher, librarian, and mother of seven, was creative and thought of many fun and free things for them to do during the summer when their parents were at work. They made cakes and raffled them off to the neighbors. And they made a miniature golf course for all the neighborhood kids to use.
Diana, the future counselor/psychologist, would analyze all the neighbors and then lead discussions with her sisters as only a future psychologist could do.
All three accomplished these spectacular career successes in spite of societal norms that expected them to stay at home, vacuuming, doing the laundry and the dishes and the myriad other duties relegated to the women of the 1950s and 1960s.
Upon learning of the Dessery girls, one could say, “So what? I know a lot of other women who did those same things.” But how many of those successful women entered their professions in the late 1950s and early 1960s when that invisible, yet very real and then nearly-impenetrable “glass-ceiling” still existed?
The Dessery women may not have completely smashed this invisible barrier by themselves; however, they certainly put a huge crack in it.
—— FOR EXAMPLE, did you know one of these Fontanans (architect and Fontana High School graduate Julia) designed the
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, as well as parts of Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, and the UCLA Medical Center?
Did you know Julia and her husband, Michael Bobrow, owned Bobrow-Thomas Associates, Architects, and that they received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA)?
For that matter, do you know of ANY female architects from that era, much less a nationally recognized one who designed hospitals? Julia is widely known and respected for humanizing hospital interiors. She was also honored for her work at the UCLA Medical Center.
—— NOT TO BE left behind, sister Diana (this writer’s source for this column) began her professional career as a teacher in Newport Beach and then went on to Cal State Fullerton, where she earned her master’s degree, followed by additional postgraduate work.
Then, she continued her education and licensing requirements, eventually becoming a school psychologist and marriage and family psychotherapist.
Her accomplishments don’t stop there; she also served as a counseling coordinator and homeless liaison, and worked in mental health outreach programs.
Oh, by the way, this now-octogenarian Diana still works as a licensed educational psychologist in private practice in Newport Beach.
—— AND FINALLY, sister Evelyn, who passed away in 2005, taught kindergarten and raised seven children, all of whom have doctorates from prestigious schools — UC Berkeley, for example.
—— NOW FOR some Fontana memories shared by Diana Dessery Hensley:
“From Humble Beginnings” (parentheticals added)
“There are advantages to living in a small town. You know many people and the librarian, store clerks, and all the neighbors know you. You go to the town parade and picnic (Fontana Days – I’m sure we were there with them) and interact with everyone. You can walk home from school safely. You can swim in the town pool (The plunge at Miller Park and the Fohi pool). You can go to Catholic Midnight Mass at Christmas with what seems like half the town.
We moved to Fontana in 1947 — my dad, mom, two sisters Evelyn and Julia, and me, with our little dog “Shanty.O.Shannon.” We finally settled down after Dad’s Army commitment ended, choosing a home on Madrona Drive. Julia was nine, I was 10 and Evelyn was 12. My dad worked at Kaiser Steel and was also a salesman for a chain link fence company. My mother worked at Kaiser Hospital as a medical secretary.
We worked various jobs growing up in Fontana and went to a number of colleges. Evelyn and Julia went to Chaffey College. Evelyn worked part time while a student at Crawford’s Drug Store, then Kaiser Hospital with mom.
I went to work as a stenographer in San Bernardino for two years. From there I transferred to UC Berkeley, where my sister Evelyn was attending graduate classes. She helped me find housing and a job. I was able, as was Evelyn, to pay my way through school. Julia went to San Francisco State, so we were all in the Bay Area together.
Because my sisters and I were close in age, we remained friends with each other throughout all our moves. This turned out to be a great support system. Evelyn took Julia and me under her spiritual wing and we were baptized at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where we sang in the “All Girls’ Choir.” Julia was the soloist.
Evelyn went to Chaffey High School (before Fontana High School was built). I went there my first year of high school, then finished at Fohi, with the class of ’55. I was in Fohi’s first graduating class. Julia went to Fohi all four years.
Evelyn taught kindergarten and worked as a librarian throughout her life, while raising seven gifted children. Unfortunately, we lost her in 2005, but I am grateful for her wonderful mentoring and support through the years. She never gave up on us.
Looking back, I appreciate the caring, competent teachers we had at Fohi, including Mr. White, Mr. Pritchard, and others. And I was fortunate later in my career to work with Mr. Pritchard in Costa Mesa.”
----- THE DESSERY SISTERS: Pioneers, trailblazers, industrious workers, exceptional achievers. Call them what you want.
I call them winners.
