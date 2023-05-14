(Writer’s note: I have been friends with the Mitchell family since 1973, when I met my future wife Judy Tate, and she was roommates with Barbara Mitchell. Judy would later go on to work with both Ann and Barbara at Kaiser Hospital. Ann’s husband, John Luttringer, has been my fishing buddy for 50 years! Most of today’s column was eloquently penned by Larry Mitchell’s wife, Margaret-Ann Tipton Mitchell.)
“Larry has never admitted it, but when my twin sister Barbara and I were little girls, older brother Larry would steal our metal roller skates, nail them to the bottom of a piece of wood and give these ‘new’ skateboards to his friends!” — Ann Mitchell Luttringer, Larry Mitchell’s younger sister.
And thus began the creative nature and frugal business acumen of Larry George Mitchell, the future owner of a multi-million-dollar security company appropriately named “SecureTech.”
Seventy-five-year-old Larry Mitchell, a 1967 graduate of Fontana High School, was born on the eastern coast of Canada in 1948, but raised in Fontana where, as we’ve seen in recent FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES columns, he was molded by his father’s Kaiser Steel demanding work ethic, for, along with his dad, they both worked at the mill.
His parents, George and Noreen Mitchell, departed the coal mines and train yards of their predecessors when they left school early to help support their families. They became a classic Fontana family with each of their three children, Larry, Ann, and Barbara, working in a Kaiser facility. The three of them earned bachelor’s degrees and Larry earned a masters, with the twins earning theirs in health-related fields, eventually retiring from prestigious positions after their entry-level beginning as receptionists.
Ever tenacious, while continuing to work in support positions, Ann earned her Bachelor’s degree in nursing and eventually retired as director of ambulatory services at Kaiser, Redlands, while Barbara did the same, ending her career as department administrator in the Nephrology Department at Kaiser Fontana. All three were members of the United Steelworkers of America (USWA) at some time in their careers. And, testifying to the Mitchell family work ethic, EVERY grandchild of George and Noreen also earned at least a professional Bachelor’s degree.
So once again we see the indomitable spirit of steelworker families. Although they were hit hard financially in 1959 by a 116-day strike at the mill, these steelworker “kids” still managed to ascend from coal mine and train yard and steelworker pedigrees to college graduates who mastered their professions.
----- SEPTUAGENARIAN LARRY continues to feed his insatiable appetite for accomplishment by surfing, skiing, hiking, biking, swimming, playing any sport with a ball, and teaching himself classical guitar. He has a tremendous sense of commitment to any task to see it to completion, and an unwavering loyalty to those he loves.
Larry had an enterprising spirit and a recognition of a need to make money from an early age. By age nine, he worked on a chicken farm collecting eggs, and delivered newspapers for several years. His bicycle was often his partner in making money, along with the swimming skills he learned at Miller Park.
He attended St. Joseph’s for elementary school, played Little League baseball, and was an altar boy and a Boy Scout.
Larry has fond memories of the family eating at The Moose on Friday nights and being part of a bike club sponsored by the local bike shop. He would ride his bike for many miles, including to Fairmount Park in Riverside, where he would fish with his friends. Once, the club traveled to Northern California on a train, and then, they rode their bikes back to Fontana, stopping and camping at different missions.
Larry won local Yo-Yo contests and was ultimately a state finalist.
He has always sought challenges, looked at problems from outside of the box, and found a way to accomplish his goals despite the odds being against his chance of success.
In his teen years, Larry silkscreened T-shirts in his garage, and used various skills he gleaned from his Fontana experiences to teach swimming, work at the Red Hill Country Club, and be a member of the Mt. Baldy crew during skiing season.
During high school, he was on the varsity tennis team, the swimming team, and the water polo team.
A fun memory of his is cruising E Street in San Bernardino with his friends on the weekends. (As most of us did in our teen years.)
A peak experience was seeing Jimi Hendrix perform at the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino.
Larry ultimately became a state lifeguard in Orange County, which provided the ticket to many summers of fun.
Larry worked his way through college, earning his teaching credential and a master’s degree. He lived in his van on campus, worked and ate in the cafeteria, and showered in the gym.
After college, he substituted in the Fontana schools, worked a swing shift at Kaiser Steel, and after deciding he was never going to pay on a mortgage, set about building a house by himself from scratch. He visited construction sites in the San Bernardino mountains to learn the different trades and was welcomed because he cleverly offered his help in exchange. Such ingenuity and determination along with an overabundance of energy are among his unique traits, which contributed to him being a self-made man.
The now-mountain resident continued his pattern of building houses during the day and working at the mill at night. He constructed five homes and three office buildings, and would have happily continued this life, but for the mill closing in the early 1980s. He parlayed his building skills into a security and sound company, ultimately establishing a multi-million-dollar corporation, SecureTech.
----- IN 1977, Larry and Margaret-Ann (Maggie) Tipton were married at the Old Burnt Mill Club in Lake Arrowhead. In addition to their regular jobs and school, they would paint houses on the weekends for extra money. There were scary times when their son was hospitalized for meningitis, and their three-year-old daughter underwent a life-or-death surgery to clip a brain aneurysm and required years of therapy afterward. The couple have three adult children, each successful in his/her own right, and choosing to stay close to their roots, and six grandsons.
The family enjoys many happy hours boating, fishing, biking, and spending time at the beach. Much of Larry’s qualities of hard work, determination, and loyalty, and his enterprising endeavors, sense of adventure, and involvement in his community come from his Fontana upbringing.
Reflecting on his childhood, Larry named Coach Al Zamski, his water polo and swimming coach, as the teacher who had the greatest impact on him during his school years in Fontana. He remembered the coach was good at teaching the needed skills, and Larry went on to play water polo in college.
A special memory was having grapefruit fights in Fohi’s parking lot after school. (Again, what long-time Fontanan does not remember this?) There was a grapefruit orchard next door with its bountiful ammunition. The cars in the parking lot were good shields, and there was lots of running, hiding, and laughing. He enjoyed going to Friday night football games for the excitement and social fun.
When asked which traits he possesses as the reasons for his success, Larry said, “Hard work, late hours.” Margaret-Ann embellishes his response: “Larry’s energy is unlimited, and defines him. He is driven to be productive, consistently sets goals, and is determined to finish a task, no matter what it takes. When confronted with a problem, he always thinks outside the box.”
And the steelworker ethic of hard work and determination continues, as aptly demonstrated by FONTANA SUCCESS STORY Larry Mitchell and sisters Ann Mitchell Luttringer and Barbara Mitchell Chang.
(NOTE: I could use some help in identifying FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES from the 1980s through the 2010s. Please contact me at billfreeman68@gmail.com)
