(FONTANA SUCCESS STORIES is a regularly occurring column extolling the virtues of the many Fontanans who not only succeeded in life, as there are many Fontanans who are successful, but who also excelled and made a significant positive impact in their chosen endeavors.)
TODAY: HAGAR Siblings — Part 2 of 2 — Sammy. (NOTE: One cannot possibly do justice to Sammy Hagar and his accomplishments in this one column. Readers are urged to visit Sammy’s website and other online sources to learn more about this hometown success story.)
“TO GLADYS”
Those two words summarize the essence of the Hagar family. "TO GLADYS” are the only words one will find on the dedicatory page of Sammy’s book, “Sammy Hagar – My Uncensored Life in Rock. “Gladys” is Sammy’s mother, Gladys Hagar. (Warning to the faint of heart: His book is definitely uncensored with explicit language and stories!)
If one takes anything away from the Hagar siblings’ story, it is this: The love of their mother prepared her children to overcome the many harrowing, frightful challenges they faced growing up. Sammy was the youngest child of Bobby and Gladys Hagar; one an angel, the other, well, definitely NOT an angel. Gladys was the angel, a woman of steel nerves, a kind heart and fiercely protective of her brood.
This writer suffered through many of the same indignities the Hagar kids endured (although to a much lesser degree, to be sure. My dad was a fighter but otherwise, not violent), and yet, both families not only survived, we also prospered. Sammy is the ultimate example of not only surviving, but also thriving and succeeding beyond everyone’s expectations except, perhaps, for his own.
In last week’s column, young Sammy was quoted by his sister, Velma, as saying, “Someday, I’m gonna be famous!” And indeed, Sammy Hagar, The Red Rocker, is arguably the most famous person ever to call Fontana his home.
Sam (“Sammy”) Roy Hagar (named after his grandfather) was born on Oct. 13, 1947, in Salinas. He is a singer, restauranteur, songwriter, philanthropist, and guitarist. He rose to prominence in the early 1970s with the hard rock band Montrose. He later launched a successful solo career, scoring a hit in 1984 with “I Can’t Drive 55.”
(Writer’s ironic twist: Just before submitting this column for publication, while watching a Dec. 20, 2020, episode of “Pawn Stars,” a man entered the store wanting to sell Sammy’s laminated copy of a speeding ticket he received for driving his Ferrari 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The seller said he “got it from a family member when they were going through his mom’s (Sammy’s mom’s) estate.” The seller ended up keeping the ticket because they couldn’t agree on a price: Asking $4,000; Offer: $1,500.)
Sammy enjoyed phenomenal commercial success when he replaced David Lee Roth as the lead vocalist of Van Halen in 1985. He left in 1996, and in 2007, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen. His musical style consists primarily of hard rock and heavy metal.
Also a businessman, among other endeavors, Sammy founded the Cabo Wabo tequila brand and restaurant chain, as well as Sammy’s Beach Bar rum. And, just last week, he opened the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach. Long-time Fontanan Matt Slowik told this writer he was Sammy’s very first “official customer.” So fitting. Fontanan (Sammy) to Fontanan (Matt).
As for his story, Sammy wrote the rest of today’s column, at my request. Long-time Fontanans will travel back in time as he recounts the things we did when we too were kids and teenagers in Fontana. For example, after perusing Sammy’s book, I realized he and I both attended the Rolling Stones’ U.S. debut at the Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino in June of 1964. I had never seen a “joint,” much less smoked one, including at that concert. Yet, when I walked out, I was beyond stoned from a “contact high.” Welcome to our I.E. of the 1960s! In any event, thank you, Sammy, for this trip down memory lane!
----- IN SAMMY’S OWN WORDS: (Parentheticals added)
“Back when I was growing up in Fontana, I remember during the summers before I had a car, my friends and I hung out at the mall on Foothill Boulevard, (Fontana Square, where Walmart is now located) which is on Route 66 (Foothill between Palmetto and Mango), and then we’d ride our bikes down Sierra Avenue to hang out in Miller Park. The public plunge pool there was always a good hang on a hot day. I also recall that, ironically, as much as I disliked school back then, we used to spend a lot of time just hanging out on the lawn on the grounds of Fontana Middle School (Fontana Junior High at the time), which was on the corner of Arrow Boulevard and Mango Avenue.
We could basically have fun anywhere. Back when Fontana was covered with orange groves and citrus orchards, my friends and I would have so much fun just goofing around and having dirt clod fights or ditching class to go across the street and hang out in the orange groves. Although, I do remember a few times at night, if I was in a hurry, I’d cut through the orange groves, which was pretty scary in the dark. Once in a while an animal would come bursting out from under a tree and I’ve never run so fast in my life. I don’t think my feet even touched the ground!
Of course, once a car came into the picture, it totally changed our lives! We would cruise Frosty Freeze on Sierra Avenue for as long as we could, until the owner ran us off. If we weren’t buying something to eat or drink, he wouldn’t let us park there. It was always funny being chased out from places or just cruising around until someone would say “Hey, there’s a party at so-and-so’s house,” and we would all head down there. (Gary’s on Valley Boulevard?) But of course, once the word got out, the party usually got shut down.
Every once in a while, we’d head over to San Bernardino and cruise the streets where the big boys hung out. Back then it was always about meeting girls. I’m sure it hasn’t changed much for teen boys today. Ha ha! When we went on dates, we’d either drive down to Jurupa Hills and park in the vineyards or head north up to Lytle Creek.
For food, one of the places we went to back in those days was Baker’s Drive-Thru, which was a cool hamburger joint that was cheap and open late. (Sadly, this Baker’s closed last month after almost 60 years of catering to Fontana teenagers.) There was also a place next to the Frosty Freeze called Jolly Farms. (It was actually next to Lazio’s sporting goods store), but they had a small amount of barbecue ribs that were to die for. I didn’t have any money then, so I would go in there with 25 cents and buy maybe one and a half ribs. But they were delicious!
Overall, though, I have to say that my favorite place from the early ’60s until I left Fontana had to be Mexico Lindo. It was owned by Josie Wells (per Josie — Sammy called her this as in the “Outlaw Josie Wales” song; Josie’s real last name is Gonzales), and they had the best pork verde on the planet and the greatest handmade tortillas ever. That’s probably where I got my love of Mexican food that eventually led to me founding Cabo Wabo Cantina. To this day, I’m still striving to get Cabo Wabo’s pork verde and tortillas to be as good as those were.
(Note to Sammy: Josie, who later became a member of the Fontana City Council and the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, said to tell you, “The recipe is still in my head. It came from my mom’s side of the family, from Texas way back in the 1800s. It’s not for sale, but …. we can talk!”)
During the summer, we would go camping in Lytle Creek. In the afternoons we would hike up to Lost Lake to swim and catch some trout, which we would bring back and cook for dinner over an open fire and eat with some of the fruit or vegetables that we got from raiding the local orchards and fields.
My mother was the greatest camper. She could make do with anything and create a wonderful meal out of nothing. She could even make fresh pasta. All my friends wanted to go camping with us because even though we were poor, we always ate pretty good. I’m telling you, I don’t think I eat that well today! Ha ha!
Looking back on those days, Fontana was a great place to grow up. We were pretty much just an hour from anywhere you’d want to go — the snow up in Lake Arrowhead or the
beaches to the west. We were close to Palm Springs, Idyllwild or “the big city” of Los Angeles, where you could get some culture and experience city life.
I personally couldn’t ask for a better place to grow up. Even though we lived under extremely poor family conditions, being raised by a single parent with no education and an alcoholic father who was basically the town drunk along with a few others, it still worked out for me!
(Ironically, after being picked up while drunk, and fighting with three other drunks in the back of a police car and being sprayed with mace, Sammy’s dad died in 1970 after being pulled out of the car at the San Bernardino Police Department. He just fell down and never got up.)
I’m grateful for everything that I experienced in Fontana, and I can’t wait for the fall opening of the remodeled Fontana Center Stage Theater with my name on it. The arts changed my life, so being honored by my hometown with “Stage Red by Sammy Hagar” is definitely one of my proudest moments and very special to me because it’s like having my name forever etched in Fontana history!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.