Aloha! As I write this week’s column, I am relaxing in Lahaina, Maui, on the lanai of the condo belonging to this week’s Fontana Success Story, Ken Galasso.
I’m watching wind sailors and surfers and sea turtles swim by as I type. I have a beautiful view of the island of Molokai from the west-facing beaches of Kahana.
Hard work, sacrifice, determination and perseverance allowed Ken to buy this condo a few years back. Here’s Ken’s story.
----- HAD FINANCIAL considerations allowed, Anna Galasso, a devout Catholic mom and wife, would have had a dozen children, but she stopped at eight— all of them kids whose parents instilled in them a lifelong ethic of hard, honest work.
Today’s column spotlights one of those Galasso siblings, 69-year old Ken Galasso, a 1971 graduate of Fontana High School, community servant, businessman, philanthropist, husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
Ken’s grandparents were immigrants from Italy and Sicily who settled in Connecticut in the early 1900s. Ken’s mom and dad, both from Waterbury CT, met there and started raising their family until they pulled up stakes and drove their then-family of seven (four boys and one girl) across the country until they landed in the Golden State, specifically Fontana.
(Writer’s note: The Galasso family and the Freeman family both lived in Connecticut during those years, very near one another! The Freemans picked up stakes in 1958 and moved to Fontana; the Galassos in 1960).
Carmine Galasso, the patriarch of this growing family, had a job as a union pressman waiting for him at the San Bernardino Sun, printing the Sunday
comics. With 10 mouths to feed, Carmine always worked two jobs and didn’t take a vacation for25 years, always using his vacation pay and benefits to buy clothes and shoes and food and the necessities of life required for five boys and three girls and two parents. One of those primary jobs was
working at Fedmart, where future Mayor Gary Boyles and Ken’s oldest brother Leonard also worked.
One need only look at the histories of the Galasso kids to glean the importance parental example plays in raising honorable, productive children, whom, like previous Fontana Success Stories, shun victimhood and embrace honest, hardworking values.
• The oldest brother, Leonard, is 74 years old and still owns and works at a restaurant equipment maintenance company.
• Michael, 72 years old, a licensed real estate appraiser, who recently moved to a suburb of Boston to be near his only daughter and granddaughter, still works daily reviewing appraisals for banks and other financial institutions.
• Number four son, Bruce, who passed away just a few years ago, did the same work as oldest sibling Leonard, also owning a restaurant equipment repair company.
• Child number five, Rebecca, worked in administrative support for San Bernardino County, where she met her future husband, Ron Gilbert.
• Child number six, Claudia, recently worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, while their next child, number seven, Heidi, who still lives in Fontana, spent many years at Stater Bros. markets, keeps busy caring for grandchildren and helping her daughter, who has recently established a business selling baked goods.
• Youngest child and son Billy Joe, named after two cousins William and Joseph, both who died in their early 20s from a genetic kidney disease, now lives in Colorado and is also currently working for a restaurant maintenance company.
Which leaves us with Galasso child number three, and today’s Fontana Success Story, Ken Galasso.
----- KEN TELLS US his family probably struggled growing up; however, as with most of us, he didn’t know it.
Looking back, Ken says, “We first settled on Anastasia Court, near the Al Capone house, where I went to South Tamarind Elementary School. Mom wanted the lot at the end of the cul de sac because it had the largest lot and a place for all the children. Four years later, they purchased a house on Poplar Avenue. It was rural back then and it was wonderful growing up on the west side (of town). We would hike down to Jurupa Hills and play in the grape vineyards with my family and friends.
“I went to Poplar Elementary School and Sequoia Junior High School, but my best memories are of my high school years. I was a good kid. Rarely got in trouble. People sometimes ask me if I played sports in school. I tell them I marched back and forth on the field every Friday night … playing the trumpet in the marching band! I also played the trumpet in our operettas and made so many friends in the band. I remember our band director, Mr. (Don) Eitelman. He had a big influence on me, but my favorite teacher was Mrs. (Ruth) Rue, my English teacher. (She was also this writer’s favorite high school teacher.) She would tell us, ‘This is hard now, but you’ll remember me and someday you’ll thank me!’ Truer words were never spoken.”
Ken worked early in life, delivering the (at that time) daily Fontana Herald News. Oldest brother Leonard first delivered the paper, then handed the route to Michael, who handed it to Ken, who passed it off to younger brother Bruce, who finally turned it over to Rebecca, one of the paper’s first female carriers.
After high school, Ken earned his Associate’s degree from Chaffey College and his Bachelors in political science from Cal Poly. He worked a myriad of short term jobs after, including substitute teaching here in Fontana.
In his own words, “I had no teaching experience and on my first day, I subbed at Alder Junior High School in a 7th grade math class. I did everything wrong. I lost complete control of the class. I went home a wreck and didn’t fall asleep until midnight. Soon after I subbed in a first grade class at Palmetto Elementary School. It was a great day. When I left, I had kind notes and pictures from the kids, addressed to Mr. Galasso. For a short while I actually considered going into teaching because I needed to support my family. But eventually I landed a job as a cable TV salesman for the brand new Fontana Group W cable TV service.”
Ken’s work ethic paid off and he soon worked his way up to manager of the Fontana marketing division. Ken was laid off when Comcast bought out Group W and every marketing manager in 144 systems nationwide were terminated. That eventually led to a new opportunity.
Fast forward to June of 1986. Ken had earned his real estate broker’s license and went to work for Sierra Realty owner Bud Markey. Bud would soon retire, and a series of fortunate events provided Ken with the opportunity to buy the business in 1994. Borrowing against his life insurance policy and taking some equity out of one his rentals, Ken took the big leap and soon began his lifelong relationship with the Sierra Realty moniker.
When Ken began enjoying success as a businessman, he shared his largess, and still shares it with the community, especially kids. He has sponsored more than 50 teams, clubs, and other youth organizations. If a kid walks in looking for support, Ken always supports their cause.
----- KEN HAS SERVED the community in so many ways. He served on the Fontana Planning Commission for 11 years, from 1999 to 2010, a number of them as chairman. He also chaired the 2000 General Plan Advisory Board. He was president of the Chamber of Commerce from 2005 to 2007 and was instrumental in organizing trips to China for Fontana leaders. He served on the Chaffey College Foundation Board. Former Supervisor Josie Gonzales appointed him to the County Tax Assessment Appeals Board, where he served for more than 10 years. He was a member of the Exchange Club and works at the Fontana Days carnival every year.
And he is one of a few strong supporters and workers for the Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee (FHR), founded by this writer; a group which will soon see to fruition the building of a permanent, personalized memorial in downtown Fontana, dedicated to the memory of the 59 men with Fontana connections who died or who were POWs in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.
And he has developed lifelong friendships with hundreds, if not thousands, of his fellow Fontanans.
And then there is the honest, hard-working family he and his wife Deborah raised: Their son Johnathan works at Sierra Realty with Dad, and daughter Jenna and husband Greg Boyles, son of former Mayor Gary Boyles and the late Jolene Boyles, has blessed them with three beautiful grandchildren: Charlotte “Charli,” Finley and Jack. Ken and Deborah will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary this September.
When I asked Ken to what he attributes his success, as I ask every Fontana Success Story, he offered the same answer as did every person previously featured in these columns.
He said, “Hard work, but I only work half a day, every day. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
An immigrant heritage. A strong and devout mom. Hardworking parents who both instilled a strong work ethic in their children. A “giver” back to the community. A man who takes responsibility for his own and his family’s well-being. A community servant. A family man.
Ken Galasso. My kind of Fontana Success Story and an honor and privilege to know him.
Aloha from Ken’s condo in Maui!
