1980: “Go fish.” What you must do when you guess incorrectly in the kids’ card game, “Go Fish.”
2023: “Go phish.” What internet thieves do, using both email and Web browsing to trick naïve internet users into typing confidential information into Web sites that look like the sites of real companies, especially financial institutions.
Chances are you’ve played “Go Fish” at least once in your life. Or, if you own any type of electronic device, the odds are even greater you’ve been “phished” at least once … in the last few minutes or so. You’ve seen them: “COSTCO: Claim your $50 Prize Award,” “SECURITY ALERT: Your account has been compromised! Immediate Action is Needed,” and the list continues, ad nauseam.
If you’ve never actually been victimized by these internet pirates, you can probably thank this week’s Fontana Success Story, Aaron Higbee.
Aaron developed the wildly successful anti-phishing, cyber security software and platform called “Phishme.com.” His software protects your assets and the other confidential personal information you store on your devices.
Aaron is something of an anomaly among recent Fontana Success Stories in that he did not suffer through financial or family struggles as a youngster. Instead, he was raised by parents who stressed the importance of finishing college in order to land a good job and earn a decent income. Little did they know ….
Aaron said he lasted for “maybe one and a half semesters” at Chaffey College before dropping out to take a job at Earthlink, an internet service provider in Pasadena. And the rest is history.
Aaron (Fontana High School, ’95) is the recently retired founder of the anti-phishing software giant “Phishme.com” mentioned above, and co-founder and chief technical officer of a similar company called Cofense. He stands at the apex of individuals committed to protecting us from thieves who attempt to “phish” electronic devices millions of times a day.
Aaron is an internationally acclaimed cyber security expert and has more than 20 years of cybersecurity and senior management leadership and experience in senior security and consulting roles. He has worked with McAfee, Foundstone, Lucent, and Time Warner Cable, among many, many other corporations, especially internet providers.
Now, at the ripe old age of 46, he is a retired multi-millionaire and is probably one of the most, if not THE most financially successful individuals to ever graduate from Fohi.
But more about his professional successes later. Initially, let’s talk about how this former Palmetto Elementary, Fontana Junior High and Fohi grad (barely) shunned college and became one of those wealthy internet geniuses and internationally acclaimed industry titans.
----- THE YOUNGEST of five children born to former Fohi and Chaffey College Spanish teacher Gene Higbee and his wife Dorothy (friends of the Freeman family for more than four decades), very early on Aaron demonstrated a propensity for creativity.
On scout camping trips, he and my son, Brad, looked for new, “unconventional” ways to start campfires and set off firecrackers at 2 in the morning, much to the chagrin of those of us trying to sleep in the rock-hard soil under our tents.
Even back then, Aaron displayed a sophisticated intelligence, questioning the norm and seeking alternative problem solving means.
In 1990-91, when Aaron was in junior high, I recall him sitting in my family room typing away on our brand new $3,000 Mac 512k desktop computer. Yes, that’s right. I gave him his start! (I’m still waiting for my commission check.) He was close friends with Brad, and they would often stay at our home or at Aaron’s.
At that early age, Aaron demonstrated a propensity for finding places on the internet that I had no idea even existed. Aaron parlayed this early interest in internet places heretofore unknown into a successful “white hat” career. (A white hat uses the same hacking methods as black hats; however, they have the permission of the system owner first, which makes the process completely legal. Instead of exploiting vulnerabilities to spread malicious code, white hats work with the network operators to help fix the issue before others discover it. Conversely, black hats access systems illegally, with malicious intent, and usually for personal financial gain.)
Aaron’s company soon became so successful that many of the world’s biggest corporations hired him to break through their firewalls and develop defenses against the black hats.
Eventually relocating to Virginia, where all the major internet service providers are headquartered, “Phishme.com” wasted no time in becoming the “go-to” internet security consultant and provider of cyber security systems to many major corporations. When he sold his company a few years ago, he employed 500 people! Imagine the income he needed to generate to simply meet the weekly payroll!
Speaking of breaking through firewalls, during our interview, Aaron publicly shared for the first time that as a student at Fohi, he hacked into the school’s digital sign on Citrus Avenue and posted an innocuous message for the public to see, just to show he could do it! “I feel kind of guilty about that,” he told me.
When asked if he also hacked into the school’s academic records to improve his grades, he replied, rather emphatically, “No. And you can look at my transcripts to prove it!” (Translation: “C” average)
When asked about his favorite teachers, Aaron identified Fohi English teacher (and 55-year friend of mine) Jo Zerilli and math teacher David Fischer (how prophetic: Fischer/Phisher). He credited both of them for giving him the encouragement he needed to actually graduate from high school. Both teachers accurately identified Aaron as a bright, “good test taker,” but who was academically lazy. They convinced him to stay in school and participate as their “C” grade student on Fohi’s Academic Decathlon team.
----- DURING OUR INTERVIEW, it was obvious that Aaron possesses many of the same attributes as former Fontana Success Stories: hard work, tenacity, loving parents, a willingness to take chances, recognition that he was responsible for his own success and that society owed him nothing.
When asked to what he attributes his success, he said, “Curiosity. Reading and experimenting. Not being afraid of working and being physically able to sit at a computer for 12/14/16 hour days. And not being afraid to empty your savings account to take a chance.”
Aaron is named as an inventor on 19 granted U.S. patents, as well as other pending U.S. and international patent applications.
He has been a featured speaker at Black Hat, DefCon, SecTor and other major industry events.
His expert opinion is sought by national media outlets, as evidenced by his appearance on CNBC when producers sought his expertise in explaining how the FBI might be able to crack the I-phones recovered from the San Bernardino massacre in 2015.
He’s also guest lectured for the Information Security Technology and Management graduate program at Carnegie Mellon University. He has mentored more than 2,500 students and serves on the Forbes Technology Council and the Board of Directors for ThreatQuotient, and was named a 2017 Tech Titan and CTO of the Year at the 2018 Info Security PG Global Excellence Awards, as well many other Awards of Excellence.
Finally, when asked to share his fondest memories of growing up in town, he lamented how “Parents now have their children on tethers. I remember being let loose; not having to be home until it got dark. We would ride our bikes everywhere; to school and Vet’s Park and to Lytle Creek and Jurupa Hills down by the lake where the golf course (Oak Quarry) is now. We even rode our bikes to the old Kaiser Steel mill and explored it. A kid couldn’t do that today. However, the town was changing by the time I got into high school. My parents didn’t realize just how much Fontana was beginning to change.”
Aaron is now retired and “living the good life” in rural Virginia, where his primary responsibility is ensuring his 14-year-old son gets to school on time. And he adds: “I’m not pressuring him to go to college. Unless he wants to.”
Aaron Higbee: A Fontana Success Story beyond imagination.
(Dear readers: I’m taking the rest of the month of July off from writing this column while I research more individuals to feature as Fontana Success Stories, and believe me, there are many! See you in the first week of August! - Bill).
