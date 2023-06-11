(Note: The Fontana Success Stories column spotlights Fontanans who not only succeeded in life, but who excelled in their chosen fields of endeavor and who had a lasting positive impact on other people or their community, and whose legacy is worthy of preserving here. Some of today’s column is gleaned from various newspaper articles written about Fontana coaching legend Dick Bruich. I had the privilege to be his colleague for a few years at Fontana High School. Now it is my privilege to honor him with this week’s column.)
In today’s world, the term “hero” rarely carries with it the honor and sanctity to which it was assigned in years gone by. Instead, today’s pop culture refers to singers and actors and other media darlings as heroes, when in fact they are simply popular icons given the “hero” moniker merely because they are popular.
Real heroes are the men and women who serve in combat or life-threatening situations, willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of our country, and yes, our world.
Real heroes are the men and women who serve as first responders, often risking their lives so we don’t have to risk ours.
Real heroes are the ethical and moral men and women who refuse to “go along to get along,” and who truly serve the best interests of their constituents and charges.
One of my personal definitions of a hero is one whose actions and behaviors, successes and conduct prepare future generations for success in their own right by being a mentor, and an example, and a positive role model.
One such hero, one of my own personal heroes and the epitome of a Fontana Success Story, is former Fontana High School and Kaiser High School football and softball coach Dick Bruich. Not just because he was a successful coach, but more so because he prepared his athletes to lead courageous, productive, and honorable lives. Coach Bruich taught his young men and women that there are consequences, both positive and negative, for each and every action and decision they made.
I recall one situation in which one of Dick’s football players, a position player and star athlete on the team, engaged in conduct that mandated the school take disciplinary action against the young man. Rather than give this key player a pass on his behavior in order to win more games, as many coaches would have done, Dick benched him for a significant period of time. Lesson learned? No one, whether it be a third stringer who saw little action, or a “star” player who was integral to the team’s success, was “above the law,” so to speak.
I have the honor of knowing many of Dick’s former colleagues and/or players, many of whom were my former students at Fontana Junior High and Fohi. To a person, when asked about Bruich, the accolades and adoration and respect flow for this man. Today, these men attribute much of their success to “Coach,” for instilling in them pride, honor, hard work, perseverance and just about any positive superlative one can use to describe their “hero.” Many of them went on to be successful coaches in their own right, influencing the next generation, as did their coach. His own children continued the Bruich traditions, as evidenced by their own successful careers in coaching and working with young people, imparting in these adolescents the lessons learned from their dad.
----- SO, FOR READERS unfamiliar with Bruich, just what did this man actually accomplish to earn such high praise? How about this:
As Fohi’s head coach for 22 years, starting in 1977, Dick’s teams won two CIF titles, two state championships and a national championship in 1987. I was a teacher at Fohi that year and I can personally attest to the pride he instilled not only in students and staff, but in the community as well.
Crowds exceeding 10,000 spectators in Steeler Stadium (which is now being renamed in his honor, “Dick Bruich Field at Steeler Stadium”) were not uncommon. Fans purchased Fohi T-shirts and sweatshirts and proudly wore them not only in Fontana, but wherever they went. I recall wearing mine in the Colton Price Club (now Costco) one day and having numerous out-of-towners mention how great Fohi was.
After Fohi, Bruich moved in 1999 to the new Kaiser High School, where he also won two CIF titles and a state championship before retiring in 2009.
Bruich was inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame as well as the Inland Valley Coaches Hall of Fame and the City of Fontana’s Sports Wall of Fame. He has also been awarded a myriad of state and national honors over the years.
In a recent news article, CIF Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said: “Dick Bruich is truly an icon in high school education and high school athletics. His success as a coach, in terms of championships and wins, is unrivaled, but beyond that, his impact on so many, many former players and coaches is immeasurable. His legacy lives on through all those who have benefitted from his guidance, including his son Kurt and daughter Kristen, who are very successful high school educators in their own right.” And certainly not to be left out, youngest son Kyle enjoys a highly successful career as a director of human resources, as did I for 23 of my 33 years in education.
When I asked Dick to what he attributed his success in life and coaching and what his fondest memories of Fontana are, he said: “I give all credit to my wife Cathy. She keeps me grounded. She is my best friend and my biggest fan and my worst critic. She helps me keep things in perspective.”
He recalled with fondness the lifelong friendships he made and still has with his former students, athletes, coaches, parents, staff members and administrators, and he also paid homage to them for contributing to the success he enjoyed on so many levels.
Dick Bruich: Son, husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, coach, mentor, role model and Fontana Success Story.
My kind of hero!
(Bill Freeman contributes “Fontana Success Stories” to the Fontana Herald News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.