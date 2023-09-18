Pugilist. Fontana High School expellee. Loser.
What do these terms all have in common?
They have never before been used to describe a Fontana Success Story.
Until now.
Other terms that can be used to describe this week’s Success Story include honest politician, change-agent, dad, granddad, devoted husband, first responder, business owner (fried chicken restaurant), landlord, investor and loyal friend, among others.
Former Fontana Mayor and Central Valley Fire District Chief Gary Boyles, another Top Brass story, may hereby rightfully lay claim to morphing from a “loser” to a “winner;” all, he says, for the love of a woman.
Let’s hear his story, in his own words.
“My mom and dad divorced when I was about 4 years old. We lived in many places from then until we moved to Fontana in the mid-1960s, at the beginning of the second semester of my ninth grade year. Fontana remained my home until I moved to take a fire chief job in the San Francisco Bay area in 2001.
“As a youngster, I recall my mom marrying more than once and we frequently moved around. When I came to Fontana in the ninth grade, it was still a fairly small town, and outsiders (me) had to (literally) fight their way into acceptance. I had never been in a fight before coming to Fontana. But, once here, I quickly learned how to take care of myself. My most memorable encounter was when a group of guys talked fellow classmate Mike Gilday into ‘choosing me off’ (picking a fight with me). It happened in the boys’ bathroom at Fontana Junior High School, and I held my own against one of the larger guys in school. The outcome of that fight was we both got suspended from school for a couple of days, but later, we
became good friends and remain friends to this very day. The fight was actually a draw, but even now when I see Mike, I remind him that ‘I kicked his rear end in ninth grade,’ joking of course, because he’s still much bigger than I.”
When asked about his memories of Fohi, Gary said, “I graduated in ’69. I had two favorite teachers: Mr. Bob Stearns and Mr. John Morgan. Mr. Stearns made Civics interesting to me. In fact, even today as I watch the news, I refer to it as “getting my Civics lessons.” Mr. Morgan was my Drivers Ed. teacher, and I was one of his student assistants in my senior year.” (Writer’s note: Am I the only one who remembers “the Morgan Roll?”)
When asked about the legacies he left in the fire services, Gary said:
“As the fire chief in a city up north, I successfully implemented a ‘no cost’ paramedic program within the fire district and I secured annual program funding commitments from the City of Hercules, where I was working, and the County of Contra Costa. I was able to convince the paramedic school to hold a class within the district by getting a local church to donate use of two classrooms and having tuition waived for three of the student firefighters. I convinced the firefighters to take the classes by providing on-duty scheduling and no overtime for off-duty classes they attended.
“When I was a fire prevention supervisor here, in San Bernardino County, I was also serving as a member of the Fontana City Council. I recall attending a residential sprinkler seminar in Palm Springs that featured the sprinkler ordinance in Scottsdale, Arizona. I became very excited about the prospect of having a residential sprinkler ordinance here in Fontana. Eventually, I was able to convince the city manager and the rest of the Council to implement a city-wide residential fire sprinkler ordinance, even with strong opposition from the building industry.
“Later, Fontana became the model fire sprinkler ordinance community for Rialto, then Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands as they also adopted similar ordinances. After 2011, residential sprinklers are required in most new construction in the State.”
Innumerable lives have been saved because of Gary’s efforts.
Gary tells the story of how a false accusation while a student at Fohi led to his expulsion for a semester, but ultimately provided him with the impetus to turn his life around, all because of a girl. He tells it this way:
“I was wrongly accused of throwing rocks at the Redlands school bus after the Fohi-Redlands football game in November 1968 and was subsequently expelled from school for the balance of the semester. About that same time, I started going out with my future wife, Jolene Young.
“One time she told me, ‘I don’t want to go out with a loser.’ So, when I came back to school at the beginning of the next semester, I had a full time job working at Fedmart as a box boy and I got straight A’s in my classes. We both went to Chaffey College, where I received an A.S. degree in police science, thinking I would join the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Right after turning 21, an opportunity to take the Fontana Fire District firefighter exam opened up and I took the test. I was hired on June 7, 1972. I went back to school and obtained an A.S. degree in fire science. I was promoted to engineer in January of 1977 and to captain in November of the same year.” (Gary was the youngest person ever promoted to the rank of captain, at the age of 26.)
“I went back to school at the University of Redlands and earned a B.A. degree in management. I went back to school again in 1988 and received an M.P.A. from Cal State San Bernardino in 1991. I was chief of the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District in northern California, and I served as interim district chief from December 1994 through June 1995, and as assistant chief of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Among other duties, I supervised all of the district chiefs in the County Fire Department and served a total of 37 years in fire services.”
All for the love of a woman!
Speaking of influential women in his life, Gary told me, “Since my parents divorced when I was young, I didn’t have a lot of association with my dad. My mom, however, was always there for me, and at 93 years of age, she is still very supportive.”
As mentioned earlier, Gary had two very influential careers: one in fire services and the other in politics.
I asked him to share anything else he thought readers would be interested in knowing. Big mistake. I should know better than to ask a politician, even a former one, if there is anything else he’d like to say.
Said he:
“As the fire prevention supervisor here in town in 1984-85, I wrote fire conditions of approval for new development. I became interested in the approval process for the city and began attending Planning Commission meetings. An opening on the Planning Commission occurred and I decided to apply for it. At the time, all of the applicants were interviewed in the council chambers in plain view of everybody. I knew I interviewed better than the other applicants; however, I didn’t get the appointment.
“Mayor Nat Simon later told me that I needed to sit on other boards or commissions before striving for the Planning Commission. Right after that, sewer service rates more than doubled, and the community was outraged. A sewer audit committee was appointed, and Mayor Simon asked me to be part of it. After determining the huge rate increase was excessive, the rates were brought back down. Subsequent to that, I interviewed for another opening on the Planning Commission and this time I was appointed.”
(Writer’s note: This was during the time when I served on the Council. I don’t recall the appointment process; however, I DO recall then having a free thinker on the Commission!)
“I decided to run for City Council in November, 1984. Bill Freeman had just announced he would not seek re-election so he could complete law school and I jumped in. So did 17 others, for a total of 18 people running for Council with just three seats to fill. Charlie Koehler, Bill Kragness and I were elected. I was the top vote getter in both the 1986 and 1990 elections. Bill Kragness was elected mayor in November 1990. Later, he had some heart issues and resigned in June 1992. The Council then appointed me to fill out Kragness’ unexpired term, which was until December 1994. I served on the Council from November 1984 through December 1994, including two years as mayor.”
Gary lost his sweet wife, Jolene, six years ago. And once again, exhibiting his tenacity for overcoming adversity, he continues to thrive. He is a leader whom others should emulate and, as with other Fontana Success Stories, one who rejects victimhood, who takes responsibility for his own success or failure in life, and who served his professional life in service to others.
Gary now lives at the beach, cruising the harbor in his Duffy boat, enjoying his new role as grandfather and generally enjoying life. Once again, I am proud to call this Fontana Success Story my friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.