Again, another Fontana Success Story, who, like the Hagar family featured in this column several weeks ago, lived in a converted chicken coop upon arriving in Fontana in 1949, and who persevered until he was an acknowledged industry-wide titan.
Another steelworker. Another hard-working man who started building homes after work and who worked at least two or more jobs to make ends meet and build his business and support his family; who persevered, as did all the previous Fontana Success Stories.
Don’t know who he is? This may help:
If you know who built these Fontana structures, then you may know the name of this Fontana Success Story:
Baker’s Drive thru on Sierra Avenue; the Bank of Redlands; the Fontana National Bank; Jolly Farms restaurant; Cypress Community Center; Fontana Police Department underground shooting range and training facilities; the racquetball courts at Miller Park and the Cypress Community Center; the original Eric Birch High School; part of the Ralph Broiles VFW Post 6563 clubhouse; the Almeria Middle School gymnasium and the Fontana Unified School District bus garages. These are just a few of the major projects built by this Fontana Success Story.
If you know who served in these various community service positions, then you may know the name of this Fontana Success Story:
Navy World War II and Korean War veteran, where he served as an aerial gunner; the Fontana School Board for six years; Fontana Police Department officer for 12 years (seven regular, five reserves), where he was a graduate of the first S.B. County Sheriff’s Academy. His starting salary as a regular officer was a whopping $347 a month.
He also served as president of the City of Fontana Building Commission; founder and Board member of the Fontana First National Bank; 10-year YMCA Board member; Board member of the local American Red Cross chapter; member of the Elks Club; Board member of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce; member of Fontana’s inaugural Redevelopment Agency; lifetime member and one-time Commander of the Fontana Ralph Broiles VFW Post 6563; Chair of the Miss Fontana Pageant; charter member of the Fontana Elks Lodge and member of the Fontana Rotary Club; member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the Fontana PTA. He also sponsored an untold number of community sports teams and activities, at last count about a dozen a year.
Plus, he received numerous professional and community-related awards for his lifetime of giving and supporting his community and the building industry.
And he was a friend of mine.
I first met this week’s Fontana Success Story, Howard Edmiston, when I was in 8th or 9th grade at Fontana Junior High School, which I attended with his middle daughter, Donna. Donna invited me to a small holiday party at her home, hosted by Howard and her mom, Barbara.
I had just lost my mom to cancer the previous year and life was, to put it mildly, dismal. Howard and Barbara and the Edmiston girls, Linda, Donna and Glena, warmly welcomed me into their home that afternoon and provided this potentially wayward youngster with the opportunity to enjoy a normal family life again, even if for just a few hours.
That was almost 60 years ago, yet I remember their warmth and kindness as though it happened yesterday. I am forever grateful to the Edmistons for the thoughtfulness they showed this heartbroken little 14-year-old boy.
When reminiscing about that afternoon with Donna, she said, “Mom and Dad always welcomed everyone into their home. They loved hosting those parties.”
Speaking of family, Howard was also a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather! He was married to his eternal companion, Barbara, for 66 years before she passed away in 2013. His very successful Edmiston Construction, founded in 1965, was run by his daughters, Donna and Glena, for many years. Donna worked with her dad for more than 50 years before he passed away from COPD last July. And, rather than be separated from him during the pandemic, she was certified as a caregiver and was with him every day at the convalescent center until his passing.
Howard’s and Barbara’s lives seemed to revolve around Linda, Donna and Glena, and later in life, his many descendants.
Howard had a humorous side. When he was on the school board, he was known for giving away his ties. Yes, his ties! If someone mentioned they liked the one he was wearing, he would take it off and give it to that person, finishing the rest of the Board meeting or event, sans tie. Donna recalls hearing her mom say, when Dad came home from board meetings, “Who did he give his tie to this time?” It was a standing family joke.
Part of Howard’s community legacy while a member of the School Board was the creation of the City of Fontana/School District joint use project. I was a member and the chair of the Fontana Parks and Recreation Commission when this occurred. I can personally attest to the tremendous positive impact this agreement had on Fontanans, especially youth, by at least doubling the number and types of facilities available for use by the community.
Howard was also well-known beyond the borders of Fontana. He also constructed credit union buildings, the Loma Linda Civic Center and numerous buildings/structures for So Cal Gas, So Cal Edison, AT&T and GTE.
As with most successful people, Howard took little credit for the incredible legacy he built from scratch, saying, instead, in a Herald News interview from about 25 years ago, “If it hadn’t been for my dedicated employees (and family members), I would never be in the position I am in today.”
Thank you, Howard Edmiston, a Fontana Success Story who is, and always will be, close to my heart.
Rest in peace. You earned it.
