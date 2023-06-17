(Fontana Success Stories in a continuing column extolling the virtues of the many Fontanans who not only succeeded in their chosen endeavors, but whom also excelled, setting the bar for others to emulate.)
“The Wiz,” “Cats,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
If you were fortunate enough to see any of these shows on Broadway, or in their national tours, you probably saw former Fontanan and Fontana High School 1965 graduate Ken Prymus (Kenny, as we knew him) in one of the lead roles.
He played Old Deuteronomy in the popular musical “Cats” 2,672 times, or for seven and one-half years — a Broadway record at the time.
A theater critic said of Kenny’s performance in “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Prymus punctuates lyrics with zingy commentary that detonates laughter like exploding cigars, and contrary to the title of the show, he does nothing but misbehave.”
If you saw the movie (not the TV show) “M*A*S*H*,” then you also saw and heard Kenny sing the theme song “Suicide is Painless.” It was written for Kenny, who played Private Seidman, to sing during the faux-suicide of Walter “Painless Pole” Waldowski (John Schuck) in the film’s “Last Supper” scene.
I first saw Kenny in “M*A*S*H*”in 1970, when I was in Army basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. My drill sergeant gave us our first weekend pass and a bunch of my buddies and I decided to go to the movies and relax for a bit. It was a welcome respite from our daily drills, and I thought it would help me overcome my homesick blues.
I was wrong.
Halfway through the movie, I suddenly saw a face and a voice I recognized from attending Fohi operettas as a junior high school student — that of Kenny Prymus as he sang the theme song mentioned above. I said to my buddies, “Hey, I know that guy!” to which most of them reacted with great suspicion.
As my thoughts drifted 2,500 miles to the comforts of home, I immediately yearned to be back in good ‘ol Fontana.
----- KENNY PRYMUS moved to Fontana from Los Angeles in 1960 and attended Sequoia Junior High and then Fontana High School.
When I interviewed him, he waxed eloquent about the wonderful years he spent here; however; he also recalled the racial divide that existed in those years.
Back then, “Baseline (Avenue) was the race line,” and black families were expected and strongly “encouraged” to live in “the tracts,” roughly west of Citrus and north of Baseline.
Ken said he did not personally experience overt discrimination; however, he knew it was there. He felt it. He sensed it. He saw it.
For years he heard his sweet mom talk about the vicious divide that existed in her native Missouri.
Ken said, “She didn’t much like white people,” a feeling I also experienced because my own father didn’t much like black people, at least until he got to know them. Kenny attributes this absence of prejudice toward him to his association with fine artists — singers, musicians and actors.
As with most Fontana Success Stories, Ken grew up under trying financial circumstances; however, he too did not realize he was poor until later in life.
His mom would say, “I clean white people’s homes,” and his dad took on whatever job he could find. He tried to find work at Kaiser Steel, but would tell Kenny, “They just don’t hire black people there.”
And as many of us did out of necessity in high school, Kenny found part-time work to help support himself and remove some of the financial burden from his folks.
His first job, which to this day he recalls with fondness, was working on the then-new single-story library on Newport Avenue south of Upland Avenue.
As Kenny and I reminisced about “old Fontana,” we both chuckled when I said, “Ken, back then, a library was supposed to be quiet, and the librarian would walk over and ‘shush’ us if we were too loud.” Further evidence of evolving social norms.
Kenny last visited Fontana four or five years ago. During that visit, he decided to tour Fohi. His initial reaction was one of surprise (and some disappointment) when he saw the entire campus fenced in.
During that tour, he noticed that the former “senior lawn,” a comfortable grassy area with benches reserved for seniors only, was now all concrete, and which undoubtedly no longer grants seniors their birthright to boot the underclassman off their turf lest they trespass on their sacred grounds! (I use the term “boot” loosely. “Forcible ejection” more accurately describes this practice!)
----- WHEN I ASKED Kenny for some fond memories of his time in Fontana, he said, “I love Fontana, the all of it. I wouldn’t be here if not for Fontana.”
He then spoke of his experience in music and drama at Fohi.
He excitedly attributed his successful stage career to music teacher Richard Dastrup, who provided him with acting roles and singing opportunities in the “Oklahoma,” “Brigadoon,” and “Lil’ Abner” operettas.
Kenny told me, “I wouldn’t be where I am today without Mr. Dastrup. I was a poor kid, and he gave me free voice lessons once a week, teaching me how to carry and flip a note and breathe, all things singers have to know.”
Ken also shared that Dastrup was responsible for arranging an audition for him and ultimately having him be chosen for the “Young Americans” national touring group, which ultimately served as his springboard into TV, movie and Broadway roles.
(Writer’s note: My high school girlfriend of two years was also a member of the Young Americans. I saw her off on her flight to Europe to perform with the group. A month later, I was the one singing … the blues … because, upon her return, she said, “I met someone.” I decided to join the Army to get over her. Note to self: Next time, give it a little more thought!)
Dastrup also facilitated a full ride scholarship for Kenny to attend Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff. Kenny studied there for only one year, leaving the confines of academia for Hollywood to continue his professional singing and acting career. Ken said, “I was blessed. I never went looking for work. They (the roles) just came to me.”
Throughout our conversations, as with a number of our former Fontana Success Stories, Ken took little credit for his success, instead, thanking God for his station in life.
Kenny also paid tribute to Donna Barrick, his Fohi drama teacher, who instilled in him the love of acting, and teacher Alex Hughes, who also helped him win a small scholarship.
Recalling his early years here, Ken again gave credit to God. He had a “happy childhood, singing and dancing.” He said, “God was being good to me. Back then, the ‘bad kids’ were the ones who snuck off to smoke in the bathrooms. I was a good kid. I never got in trouble because the ‘bad kids’ were not my friends. My friends were the good kids in the music programs.”
----- IN ADDITION to the shows already mentioned, Kenny’s prolific resume’ includes roles in “NYPD Blue,” “Mob Queens,” “The Sopranos,” “Mad About You,” “The Drunk,” “True Blue,” “Identity Crisis,” “Kate and Allie,” and “Stand Up and Cheer,” among others. He also performed on the Ed Sullivan, Andy Williams and Merv Griffin shows and sang with The Johnny Mann Singers.
At the end of our conversation, I asked Ken if he would share with me the awards or accolades he received during his 60 or so years in show business. Unlike many entertainers, but not surprisingly, Ken said, “Those things aren’t important. I sang and acted and entertained people. That was my job. That’s what I did for a living.”
Ken is now semi-retired and lives on the outskirts of Las Vegas in a 55+ community, far from the glitter of Sin City. He still gets calls to work as an extra in TV shows and movies, which he usually accepts because, he chuckled, “the money is good.”
As I interviewed Kenny, I was impressed by his humility, his very pleasant demeanor, his love of life and for his love of OUR hometown, Fontana. Once again, we see a Fontana Success Story who rose from humble beginnings, and who chose to be good and do good.
Thank you, Kenny, for representing our town and Fontana High School so well. You make us proud!
(Readers who want to learn more about Kenny may search for him online for further information.)
