Mauli Junior Bonner: A fine, fine artist!
Mauli Junior Bonner: Singer, author, songwriter, religious leader, director, family man, producer and Grammy Award winner. An authentic Fontana Success Story!
Mauli Bonner (or Junior, as I know him), is a transplant to Fontana, having moved here five years ago. (It’s the longest he’s stayed in one place, and we are not going to let him leave!)
In addition to being a singular success, he is a member of the highly regarded Bonner Family singers. A few months ago, they sang at the NBA Rising Stars All Star game.
One of Mauli’s crowning achievements was being honored with a Grammy Award for writing on Gladys Knight’s gospel album, “One Voice.”
Additionally, in 2018, Mauli wrote the soundtrack for the award winning film “Jane and Emma.”
In 2019-2022, he wrote, produced and directed an award winning movie called “His Name Is Green Flake,” a movie that sheds light on the heroic story of a young enslaved Black man who changed the course of history in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The film went on to win Best Film in a number of prestigious film festivals in Los Angeles, London, Rome and others.
In 2022, as a direct result of his efforts, a $1 million memorial was built and dedicated to the first seven Black LDS church members who made the trek with Brigham Young from the Midwest to the Great Salt Lake Valley. Green Flake was one of those pioneers.
Currently, Mauli is producing a docu-series that highlights the lives of early Black pioneers from the 1800s.
Additionally, through his gift of public speaking, Mauli assists others in creating “mental wealth.” He trains them on overcoming obstacles, discovering miracles, and achieving goals.
And here on the home front, Mauli is married to Chantel Bonner and has two young children, ages seven and 10. He also serves as a counselor in a local LDS Bishopric and works primarily with youth, ages 12-18. He and Chantel also authored a book called “A Child of God,” available on Amazon.
In an interview with Salt Lake-based Deseret News, Mauli said:
“I grew up in Las Vegas. My mom was a vocal coach. I spent most of my childhood listening to her transform people who were tone deaf into beautiful singers. After I graduated high school, I moved to Los Angeles. In Los Angeles I was surrounded by many singers and performers and found that all that my mom was teaching had been ingrained in me. I knew how to fix the voice and turn non-singers into singers. It wasn’t long before managers and record labels began reaching out to me to do just that for their recording artists. I spent the next 20 years teaching, recording, writing for, and developing pop artists. Artists like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Prince Royce, and others. I worked for many competitive singing shows and also transformed actors into singers for TV networks like Nickelodeon. Two years ago (three years now) was the first time I had ever thought about making a movie. I quickly found that creating music and developing singers was much like creating a story and directing actors.”
----- AS WITH all of our previous Fontana Success Stories, Mauli learned the concept and benefits of hard work and perseverance early on; traits that largely account for many of his successes. And family is also a huge contributor to his success.
“I grew up watching my mom work from morning until night, while still being a very present mother. My father also had multiple jobs at once to help support their eight children, but it was my mother’s example that showed me all things are possible with hard work and faith.”
When asked if he ran into any roadblocks when creating “Green Flake,” he told the Deseret News, “Oh, my goodness. Absolutely. Almost daily. My computer fried, just 60 pages into writing my script, causing me to start over. My investor pulled out last minute, and then I was saved by new investors (friends and family). I had to replace a main actor the same day. Our only drone crashed in the first scene of day one. The lake froze over the night before we were supposed to canoe across it. We were denied support from the Utah Film Commission, leaving us without enough money to finish the film, thus having to run a successful Kickstarter. The list goes on and on and on. It’s those unexpected challenges that make me dig deeper and push even harder.”
----- I ASKED Mauli his thoughts about being a Fontanan. He replied,
“Fontana is where I found myself. I had worked in the music industry for 15 years prior and had prayed to do something different.
“My previous work took me out of town every week to different places in the world. That sounds great until you are married and have children and just want to spend time with your family. I needed to find something more in line with my belief system. When I moved to Fontana, I was quickly called into leadership positions in the Church. This was unique because I never stayed in one place long enough to get a calling (an assignment in his local congregation). Fontana has slowed me down. It has given me the roots that I was craving. Fontana has led me to find my new passion in telling untold stories of our shared history through the arts.”
I continue to be amazed at the highly successful people who call Fontana their home. Junior is one of them. I knew we were good, however; I had no idea we were THIS good!
(Note: If you know how to get in touch with Joseph Wambaugh, Bill Fagerbakke, Les Janka or Travis Barker, PLEASE let me know at billfreeman68@yahoo.com. Thanx!!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.