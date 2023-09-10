(We’re going to take a short respite from our First Responders’ series today, and instead take an entertaining look at an actor who is one of my favorites, Bill Fagerbakke. Although Bill only lived in Fontana as a youngster, we still consider him to be another Fontana Success Story! Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, however; so much has been written about him, information was not difficult to find. Enjoy!)
William (Bill) Mark Fagerbakke is not a name commonly known to most longtime Fontanans, which is surprising, considering he has appeared in 30-plus movies and 30-plus television shows and has performed voiceovers in excess of 20 other shows.
Old-timers, defined as those of us who watched TV in the late 1980s, remember his FACE and perhaps his voice as well as his superb acting ability when he co-starred in the show, “Coach,” as the bumbling assistant coach Dauber Dybinski, my favorite character. (Ahhh, NOW you know who he is!)
And, as with our recent highly regarded Fontana Success Stories honoree Mauli Junior Bonner, Bill is the recipient of both Emmy and Annie awards. (Annie Awards are presented by the International Animated Film Association – Hollywood to recognize excellence in animation in cinema and television).
Newcomers, or rather, youngsters, may have no clue who Dauber was or may have never even heard of “Coach,” however, they will be quick to recognize Bill as the voice of Patrick Star in the wildly successful and long-running animated TV show, “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
In a 2015 Fresno Bee interview, Bill said he was both “surprised and delighted that the animated silly stories (of Patrick) keep getting told.”
He continued, “It’s crazy. My business is so moment-to-moment, But I got to do ‘Coach’ for nine years and now (in 2015) we have been doing the show (‘SpongeBob’) for 15 years and counting.”
Fagerbakke is certain “SpongeBob” has survived this long because the series “rolled out the silliness slowly, building to the crazy level that drew fans both young and old.”
Bill’s rise to stardom began in 1989 when he was cast as Dauber in “Coach,” which aired on ABC from 1989 through 1997 (200 episodes) and can still be found in syndication.
Fagerbakke’s’ children were in elementary school when “SpongeBob” first aired in 1999, and his role as the voice of Patrick made him an immediate star with their friends. “When I would stop by their elementary school, I would feel like the Beatles,” said Bill of his then new-found stardom.
Bill is not only a star, but he has also been known to participate in societal issues with which he was concerned. For example, he demonstrated along with his neighbors for additional funding from L.A. County to purchase additional “super scooper” aircraft to fight fires in the hills over Hollywood and other high-fire danger areas of Southern California.
----- BILL WAS BORN IN FONTANA on Oct. 4, 1957, the son of William (Bill) Fagerbakke and Ilene Viola Jacobson; however; he spent his secondary school years growing up in Moscow, Idaho.
He morphed into a strapping young man, 6-feet-6, and was a three-sport star athlete at Mimico High School (football, baseball and track). He received multiple scholarship offers from Division 1 football schools and eventually signed with the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID. Unfortunately (depending on your perspective), a knee injury ended his career in athletics.
From there, Bill followed a girl he liked into theatre. His first role was in a campus production of “Godspell.” He graduated in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree, the result of which, he said, was “two years of football and four years of school.”
Bill’s list of other acting credits is highly impressive.
Television shows in which he appeared include HBO’s “Oz” (as the Scarecrow), “Young Sheldon,” Stephen King’s “The Stand,” “Heroes,” “Black-ish,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Weeds,” “Family Guy,” “Dynasty,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man” and “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” to name just a few shows familiar to anyone who owns a TV.
Voice-overs include “Gargoyles,” “Beethoven,” “Dumb and Dumber,” “Jumanji,” “Phineas and Ferb” (one of my current favorites), and “Transformers: Animated,” as well as a myriad of other well-known shows.
Movie roles in major productions include, but certainly are not limited to, “The Secret of My Success” with Michael J. Fox, “Perfect Strangers” and Chevy Chase’s “Funny Farm.”
Readers who would like to refresh their memories or learn about Bill for the first time may Google “Bill Fagerbakke” to read more and watch some great, short videos, including movie and TV roles, and the “SpongeBob” series.
Bill is now 65 years old, the father of two adult children, and lives in an unpretentious manner in Los Angeles. His net worth was recently estimated to be $12 million. Another (former) Fontanan we can add to our list of Fontana Success Stories.
