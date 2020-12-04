A teacher in Fontana has been named a "hero" for his excellent work with students.
James Senneff, who teaches second grade at Cypress Elementary School, was a winner of the "Teachers are Heroes" award sponsored by 103.9 FM, Azusa Pacific University and Thinkwise Credit Union.
Winners are selected based on compelling submissions from nominators on the effective and creative ways teachers work with students, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District.
A former student in his second grade class, who is now 14 years old, nominated him by writing a paper on the positive impact that Senneff had on his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.