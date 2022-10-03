Marbely Gonzalez, a teacher in Fontana, recently received a $3,000 grant from the Kemper Foundation.
Gonzalez teaches a first grade class at Dolores Huerta International Academy.
She was one of 50 bilingual educators in Southern California to receive support from the foundation’s new Read Conmigo program, which launched earlier this year.
The grants represent a key part of the program’s commitment to advancing education by supporting elementary Spanish-English bilingual programs and educators.
The grants can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development. Recipients were selected based on their submitted application and proposals by a panel of the Kemper Foundation principals and Foundation partners, including the California Association of Bilingual Educators.
“We’re very pleased with the enthusiastic response to the launch of the Read Conmigo program,” said Barbara Ciesemier, president of the Kemper Foundation. “That underscores not only the importance of these funds to help advance bilingual education but the continued need to ensure classrooms are supported. The Kemper Foundation is more than proud to be in the position to provide teachers with the ability to bring their vision to life to make an impact in their bilingual classrooms, and ultimately their communities.”
