Last year, a teacher at Dolores Huerta International Academy received a $3,000 literacy grant from the Kemper Foundation.
Recently, representatives from the foundation visited Marbely Gonzalez’ classroom to see what she had done with the funding, and they were impressed with the engagement of the students and their interest in learning with the new learning tools.
Gonzalez created a reading center, which included writing notebooks, math games, Spanish math notebooks, white boards, baskets, and furniture that designates a specific area for the students to have access to materials.
The students also received new backpacks with books.
The Kemper Foundation announced that the Read Conmigo bilingual educator grant program applications for the fall 2023 grant cycle are now available. Educators from San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and Ventura counties can apply.
