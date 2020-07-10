The Fontana Teachers Association is expressing concerns about the Fontana Unified School District's proposed plans to reopen schools for most students in the fall.
The district has been discussing the possibility of implementing a hybrid model -- part in-person learning, part distance learning -- when the school year is scheduled to start in August. However, the FTA, the union which represents more than 1,800 teachers in the FUSD, questioned whether the district's safety measures would be adequate for minimizing the risk posed by the coronavirus.
The district's plans also include offering a separate model only for online learning if parents are interested.
Connie Verhulst, president of the FTA, said that teachers would eventually like to return to the "brick and mortar" schooling. "They want to be in their classrooms with their students. However, they want it to be safe for everyone," she said.
"At this time, given the current information and rise in COVID-19 cases, it is the position of the Fontana Teachers Association that the safest option is to begin the school year via distance learning and move into a hybrid model when it is safe for all staff and students."
According to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, the number of coronavirus cases in Fontana has increased sharply in recent weeks, heightening the level of apprehension.
Amy Aydin, a sixth-grade teacher at Almeria Middle School, said there are many questions that the district has not satisfactorily addressed.
"We are just a few short weeks away from the school year starting, and teachers have no idea how we can realistically keep our students safe," Aydin said in an email. "The hybrid plan has secondary teachers and students interacting with about a hundred people each visit to campus, at a minimum. This may be less interactions than normal, but this is NOT the best the district can do."
The district is proposing a wide range of procedures to combat the virus, including mandatory face masks, social distancing, and temperature checks. No final decisions have been approved by the School Board.
Aydin, one of two middle school directors for the FTA, said the FUSD should consider the stance taken by the San Bernardino City Unified School District, which announced it will start the school year with a distance learning format.
The FUSD said that a survey of parents indicated that only about 20 percent of respondents wanted to keep their children home for distance learning. The remaining 80 percent preferred either full-time in-person instruction or the hybrid plan.
However, on the Fontana Herald News Facebook page, some commenters said they did not want students to go back into the classrooms.
"What will the district be doing to make sure that teachers are safe?" said Bernadette Mejia on Facebook. "Teachers have a lot of questions that need to be answered. It seems like they are putting them at a higher risk. Do they have enough subs? Will they be offering extra support to sanitize classrooms throughout the day? I surely hope they do not expect teachers to do that."
Reyna Mendoza, another commenter, said she will not be sending her children back to the school sites, which have all been closed since March because of the crisis.
"Online is the best," Mendoza said. "What's the purpose of going to school when you can have your instructor teach live streaming? Safer for everyone."
In a news release, California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd noted the alarming rise in coronavirus cases statewide.
"From the moment we pivoted to digital learning last spring, the health and safety of our students has been our top priority and continues to be," Boyd said. "We cannot reopen schools until it is safe. With the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, we must take the most preventative action in the face of uncertainty to protect students, educators, and our communities. We are eager to be back with our students, but the reality of science, facts and safety cannot be ignored.”
In the news release, CTA urged the state to "coordinate consistent public health department operations that offer a uniform symptoms checklist and safety protocols; data transparency and accessibility; increased testing dedicated to schools for students and staff; rapid case notification and contact tracing; isolation support and medical care for the most vulnerable students and families; and health monitoring of students to serve as early understandings of transmissions in schools and warnings of any school-based outbreaks." All of this will require an increase in funding, the CTA said.
