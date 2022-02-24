An 18-year-old Fontana resident has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and multiple additional hands-on sexual offenses, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Rudy Escarsida was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On Feb. 23, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in the 7900 block of Sewell Avenue, and detectives seized multiple items of evidence.
ICAC detectives are searching for additional victims who may have had contact with Escarsida's Instagram screen names:
srt.rudy
tatiaanaa04
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
