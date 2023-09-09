A very determined and hard-working Fontana teenager will be graduating from high school next year, but he has already achieved a remarkable feat at the college level.
Joaquin Gonzalez-Salgado has earned four associate degrees thanks to the dual enrollment program offered through Chaffey College.
Gonzalez-Salgado was somehow able to take two Chaffey College classes each semester since his freshman year (and sometimes three classes in the summer) in addition to taking a rigorous AP high school course load while accomplishing a 4.8 grade-point average at Los Osos High School.
“I love engineering, economics, and mathematics,” said Gonzalez-Salgado on LinkedIn, adding that he wants to pursue his interest in working in mechanical engineering.
He said he was thankful for the help he has received along his amazing journey.
“I could not have been so successful without the continuous support from my family,” he told the Herald News.
His mother, Christina Gonzalez-Salgado, said Joaquin studied hard to reach his goals even while living in a “loud house of six siblings.”
“I am beaming with pride for my son, who has worked tirelessly for this to happen, often sacrificing nights, weekends and summer days,” said his mother, who also praised Chaffey College for offering the free program for high school students.
Joaquin’s associate of arts degrees were in economics, mathematics and science, business and technology, and social and behavioral sciences — all with honors.
He managed all this while enrolling in 14 AP courses and engaging in numerous extracurricular activities.
He is the flute section leader of the Los Osos High School Band, president of the Science National Honor Society, American enterprise chair of the Future Business Leaders of America, vice president of the Future Voters' Club, a speech and debate member, academic decathlon member, and CSF and National Honor Society member. He even made the prestigious Tournament of Roses Honor Band last winter. He is a National Hispanic Scholar and has passed seven AP tests with a score of 5.
The dual enrollment program at Chaffey College continues to grow, with more than 2,500 “special-admit” students — comprised of mainly high school dual enrollment students — signing up to take at least one course this past summer. Since January, Chaffey College has awarded degrees and certificates to nearly 50 dual enrollment students. Some of these students, including Gonzalez-Salgado, have earned multiple awards.
“More and more high school students are seeing the benefit of starting college courses early, and at Chaffey College we strive to make the process as easy and cost-free as possible,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry D. Shannon. “We encourage all students in our district to take advantage of this program, which provides tuition-free college courses, as well as talented faculty and staff.”
Gonzalez-Salgado is one of the first students to be entering his senior year of high school with multiple degrees from Chaffey.
“He will officially walk at the Chaffey College graduation on May 16, which is exactly one week before he walks for high school graduation,” his mother said.
