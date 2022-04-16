A 17-year-old Fontana girl has been reported missing for almost two months.
Alexis Alva, who was born on Sept. 9, 2004, was last seen on Feb. 20, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Alexis was identified as being Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-6 and 220 pounds.
Anyone who has information about her is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
