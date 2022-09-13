A Fontana teenager has been reported missing for more than a month, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Felipe Alvarez, 15, was last seen on Aug. 8.
He is described as being Hispanic, 5-feet-8 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700.
