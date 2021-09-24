A Fontana teenager was arrested on several charges after his truck crashed into several vehicles, causing an injury to a Rialto officer, at the end of a brief pursuit, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m., Rialto P.D. officers initiated a pursuit of a suspected DUI driver in the 900 block of West Foothill Boulevard.
At the end of the pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle into several parked vehicles, as well as a Rialto P.D. patrol unit.
As a result of the collision, one officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Peter Cedillo-Moredia, 18, was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of DUI (drugs and alcohol), felony evading, being an unlicensed driver, possession of methamphetamine, and six counts of hit-and-run. His bail amount was $100,000.
