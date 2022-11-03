A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
During the traffic stop, deputies located approximately 40 pounds of white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody without incident. He was issued a citation with a date to appear in court and was released to his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.