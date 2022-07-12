A Fontana teenager was killed in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto on July 11, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:23 p.m., a driver of a 2011 White Honda Civic was traveling on the 210 eastbound, east of Locust Avenue, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed his vehicle to veer right, into the ascending dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn, the CHP said.
As a result of the collision, the rear passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel. The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carrillo at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
