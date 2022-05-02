Fontana native Christian Torres is only 18 years old, but already he has earned recognition as a professional soccer player — and as a spokesman for two companies.
Torres, who attended Etiwanda High School, is on the roster for LAFC in Major League Soccer as well as being a member of the Mexican Under-20 National Team.
He was one of the first-ever players to sign to LAFC from the LAFC Homegrown Academy in 2020, and that year he became the youngest player to start an MLS game at 16 years, 183 days.
He was the first LAFC Academy product to score in an MLS match, achieving a dramatic goal in the final minutes to give LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Oct. 18, 2020.
“There’s so many emotions,” Torres told the Associated Press after that game. “It was a crazy feeling. I’m absolutely honored and thrilled to score my first MLS goal. I’m so struck by it, there’s not much to say, but just look forward to many more in the future.”
This year, seeing his potential as both a player and a personality, Stater Bros. Markets announced a partnership with Torres.
A commercial featuring Torres will air during LAFC local broadcasts on KCOP 13. LAFC and Torres will be prominently featured on in-store materials supporting several Stater Bros. promotions and giveaways, the company said in a news release on April 20, shortly after Torres’ 18th birthday.
“It was important to us that we teamed up with a partner who echoed our values and community-first way of thinking. In Christian, we’ve found someone that works hard every day, is humble and embodies the kind of team spirit that we embrace here at Stater Bros.,” said Dennis McIntyre, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the company.
Also, BOA Nutrition announced earlier this year that Torres will be endorsing BOA Endure, a product designed to help athletes delay the onset of fatigue by replacing lost sodium. Torres, who was 17 years old at the time, thus became the youngest playoff starter in MLS history to be featured in marketing initiatives, BOA Nutrition said in a news release.
"We first heard about how BOA Endure was helping Duke basketball players who were having problems with cramps due to sodium loss in games," Torres said in the news release. "We all know how painful a cramp can be, and if you're cramping during a match where every moment matters, then what you put into your body also matters. This is why I trust Endure to make the 90th minute feel like the first minute."
"We are delighted that Christian has chosen to endorse BOA Endure," said Jon Pritchett, BOA Nutrition president and CEO. "Like all ambassadors of BOA products, we love that Christian has real world experience using our product in the most grueling circumstances. Soccer players cover a lot of ground in a match, often running at full speed over a sustained period and quickly burning sodium, so it's a perfect sport for the benefits of Endure.”
This year on the soccer field, Torres has been playing with Las Vegas Lights FC, which is LAFC’s USL affiliate. He is hoping to contribute for LAFC later in the season.
