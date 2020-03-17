The Fontana Unified School District has provided answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus crisis:
----- How long will the FUSD be closed?
FUSD’s Board of Education took action to close all FUSD schools beginning Monday, March 16 through March 27 with a possible extension to be determined. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide details as available.
----- Will students be required to do schoolwork during this closure?
We will be providing Home Learning opportunities. On March 16, the district mailed out resource packets for all PreK-12th grade students to all students’ home addresses (on file). These packets can also be downloaded from the FUSD website. Additional work will be made available if the closure is extended.
----- Will meals be available for students during the closure?
To ensure the nutritional well-being of students while at home or under other care, the district will be distributing "grab and go" breakfast and lunch meals every day of the school closure for any child 18 years of age or younger to take home. Breakfast for the following day will be distributed along with lunch. Meals will be available outside the front office and delivered curbside each weekday at select school locations.
----- If I have an IEP special needs child, can I have food delivered to my home?
Yes. All IEP students who have transportation needs will be contacted regarding having meals delivered. If you are not on that list or do not receive a call but have a special needs student or a child who in under self quarantine, contact the district office at (909) 357-5160 to arrange meal delivery during this closure.
----- What sanitation activities will take place while schools are closed?
During school closure, FUSD will conduct a thorough disinfection and sanitization of all classrooms, libraries, labs, cafeteria, etc. This will help ensure an even healthier and safe environment once the students and staff return.
----- Can we come onto the school campus to get books, supplies, etc. during the closure?
The school campuses will be closed to the public. If persons need to come to a school location, they are asked to contact the school office by phone to schedule an appointment.
----- Will this school closure require that the school year be extended into the summer?
At this time, any extension to the school year has not been determined. The FUSD will continue to work with the California Department of Education to determine what requirements and guidelines must be followed for the remainder of the school year.
----- Is the afterschool program open during school closures?
No. In an effort to support the safety and well-being of all students, the program will be closed and following the same school schedule as the district.
The after school program will provide activity kits for students to complete at home. Distribution of activity kits will be at the designated locations where meals are distributed and available curbside too.
Calls for the after school program at Southridge Middle School, Almeria Middle School, DHIA, and Tokay Elementary School can be directed to the Boys and Girls Club at (909) 822-4988. Questions for all other elementary and middle schools may be directed to Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP) at (909) 350-6585. Parents may also call Yubleni Cazares or Vanessa Hoff at the FUSD district office at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29183.
----- Will graduation activities be cancelled or postponed?
The situation regarding further closures and cancellations continues to evolve. At this time, no determination has been made regarding how FUSD will proceed with graduations. FUSD continues to monitor the situation and will determine the best course of action to ensure the safety of families as that time comes closer.
----- Will spring sports continue the season?
All athletics have been suspended as of March 16. No games or practices will take place until further notice.
----- Have any school children in California been diagnosed with the coronavirus?
There are NO confirmed cases of any FUSD students testing positive for the coronavirus.
As of March 14, only two K-12 students have been publicly identified as testing positive to the virus. Both of these students live up in Northern California; one is a student who attends a private school in San Francisco and the other is a student at an elementary school in the Elk Grove Unified School District.
----- What should I tell my child about the virus - if anything?
“Be honest and say there is a cold virus that is showing up in different countries,” said Yvonne Maldonado, director of Infection Control at Stanford Children’s Hospital. “It makes some people very sick, but most people -- especially children -- seem not to get very sick with it." The National Child Traumatic Stress Network also offers a guide for helping children/families cope with coronavirus.
