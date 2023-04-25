Fontana Unified School District will hold its third annual STEM Showcase on Saturday, April 29.
The free event, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Summit High School, will provide families with a day of engaging activities and will highlight the array of science, technology, engineering and mathematics offerings available from elementary school through adult education.
This year’s event, themed “CSI: Cultivating STEM Innovations,” will feature activities and demonstrations in aviation, computing, programming and robotics, as well as a planetarium.
The district’s STEM programs include a variety of career technical education pathways — which provide relevant industry experience in such fields as aviation, information and communication technologies, bio animatronics, health science and medical technologies, mechatronics, media and entertainment, and more — as well as coding and robotics instruction that begins in elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.