Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes recently honored Raymond Ramirez, a 91-year-old United States Army veteran who served during the Korean War, during a special gathering at his Fontana home.
Reyes was pleased to get a chance to praise not only Ramirez, but his entire family, because he was one of seven brothers who all served in the Armed Forces for the U.S.
But in addition, Reyes has a more personal connection to Ramirez, because he is her great uncle.
At the time when her grandmother came from Mexico to the U.S. with some of her children many years ago, Reyes said they were quite fortunate that Raymond's father was her grandmother's first cousin.
"He lived in Bloomington at the time and he and his family opened the doors to their home, and that is where they (her grandmother and her children) lived in the garage for a while," Reyes said. "They did more than help us find a home -- they opened the doors to their home."
In fact, an uncle of Reyes was born in that garage, Reyes said.
"The connection between our families is great," she said.
The Ramirez family later moved to Fontana.
