Voters in Fontana overwhelmingly cast their ballots for Joe Biden in the presidential election last November, according to official results for individual cities that were recently announced by the California Secretary of State's office.
In Fontana, 49,817 residents voted for Biden while 24,910 voted for Donald Trump.
The victory margin in this city for Biden, a Democrat, was expected because most Fontana voters are registered Democrats.
Overall in San Bernardino County, Biden received 455,859 votes (52.2 percent of the total) and Trump got 366,257 votes (43.5 percent).
Almost all of the largest cities in the county -- including San Bernardino, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Victorville, Rialto, Redlands, Upland, Highland, Chino, and Chino Hills -- voted for Biden.
Voters in Yucaipa, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Needles, Barstow, and Big Bear Lake leaned toward Trump.
Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in the election was high, and many voters took advantage of the ballot mail-in and drop box options rather than voting in person.
Biden won California easily and was elected president by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College.
(1) comment
All the one that voted for him are going to face judgment on Judgement Day for killing babies for racism and for allowing same-sex marriages
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.