Fontana residents are invited to put on their walking shoes and take part in the City of Fontana's monthly outdoor exercise event.
The Fontana Walks event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue in the southern area of the city.
Fontana Walks began as a challenge to the community to be more physically active for better health. Through help from partners, the program has continued and has offered taste tests/food demos, tips on how to include more fruits and vegetables into a daily lifestyle, as well as how to access free resources in the community.
Once a month, many local residents gather for an in-person walk at various locations in Fontana.
Participants can join the program at any time, but they must register in advance for the event so that they can be eligible to receive free incentive items (while supplies last). Persons only need to register for the program once.
To register, visit https://www.fontana.org/2768/Fontana-Walks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.