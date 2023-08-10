Fontana Walks!, a program coordinated by the City of Fontana, will hold its sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The free event will start at 7 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
All interested persons are invited to participate in this walking event. Dogs on a leash can also be involved.
Fontana Walks! is a Healthy Fontana program which encourages family members and friends to go walking once a month.
Participants have already logged more than 15.2 billion steps since the Fontana Walks! program started in August of 2017. That is equivalent to more than 6.3 million miles.
For more information, visit FontanaWalks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.