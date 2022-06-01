Millions of Southern California voters are now facing new water restrictions because of the severe statewide drought, but so far, no additional regulations have been implemented by the Fontana Water Company.
Restrictions on outdoor watering went into effect on June 1 for customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as well as some customers of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD).
Part of the MWD affects the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA), which covers Fontana, but the IEUA said in May that it was seeking to adopt conservation measures that would take the place of immediate cutbacks for local customers.
For now, the Fontana Water Company, which provides water services to most of the city, is holding off on mandatory measures and instead is encouraging residents to adhere to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plea to “voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent from their 2020 levels.”
“California has received less than 50 percent of its normal precipitation over the past two years, and drought conditions are once again upon us,” the Water Company said in a message on its website. “Now more than ever, we recommend that customers fix leaks around their property, check irrigation systems, and look for additional ways to save water. We are committed to keeping you informed and will make further announcements as we receive updates from the State of California.”
While the Fontana Water Company is not making restrictions, it will be seeking to increase customers’ water rates.
The San Gabriel Valley Water Company (SGVWC) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will be holding public participation hearings (PPH) virtually next month to receive input from customers regarding a proposed rate hike. The forums will be held Thursday, July 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, July 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
For more information about these forums, visit www.cpuc.ca.gov/pph.
