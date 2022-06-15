The Fontana Water Company is requiring its customers to reduce water usage by 20 percent as part of a statewide response to the drought crisis.
The company, which oversees water operations for most of the city’s residents, made the announcement on its website following the adoption of emergency water conservation regulations by the State Water Resource Control Board (SWRCB) which went into effect on June 10.
The Level 2 demand reduction actions implemented by the SWRCB are meant to achieve a reduction in water demands of up to 20 percent by limiting, among other things, the irrigation of landscapes with potable water, the Fontana Water Company said.
Earlier this month, the company had been delaying the implementation of new water restrictions, but now its customers are asked to do their part to help California overcome the most severe drought on record.
“If everyone does a little, we all save a lot,” the Fontana Water Company said on its website.
The company listed several ways that customers can reduce their water usage:
----- OUTDOOR:
1. Limit watering your yard to three days per week.
— Street addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
— All other street addresses: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday
2. No more than 10 minutes per station, and no watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
3. Fix any indoor or outdoor leaks within five days.
4. Adjust sprinkler heads to ensure there is no over spray or water running off your property.
5. Replace your lawn with California-friendly plants and save thousands of gallons a month.
6. Use a broom or leaf blower to clean outdoor areas instead of using a hose and save up to 6 gallons per minute.
----- INDOOR:
1. Fix leaking faucets and running toilets. Save up to 20 gallons a day.
2. Fill the bathtub halfway or less and save 17-25 gallons per bath.
3. Wash full loads of laundry and save between 15 and 45 gallons per load.
4. Use a dishwasher instead of hand washing and save up to 24 gallons per load of dishes.
5. Install a new high-efficiency toilet and save up to 40 gallons per day.
6. Turn off the water when you brush your teeth and shorten your showers to 5 minutes. Save up to 25 gallons a day.
----- THE FONTANA Water Company offers various conservation programs for residents, including a free sprinkler timer and nozzle retrofit program. Customers are eligible if they have a working irrigation system with a controller and at least 25 sprinkler nozzles (not brass). For more information, call 1 (866) 308-8391.
