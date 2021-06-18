The City of Fontana will welcome back visitors to the Council Chambers for the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 22 in a hybrid model.
Participants will have the opportunity to provide public comments either by attending in person or remotely calling in.
Effective Thursday, July 1, all council and commission meetings will fully return to pre-COVID meeting operations. At that time, meetings can be viewed online on KFON Channel 3 and streaming live at live.fontana.org, but those who wish to address the council must do so in person. Comments cards are located upon entry into the Council Chambers.
“After a long year of remote meetings, I am excited to see our council and commission meetings returning to normal,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “Thank you to our Information Technology staff behind the scenes who worked diligently and swiftly to ensure all attendees were given the opportunity to view and participate solely in the digital realm -- an unexpected challenge that was overcome as quickly as it appeared. Thank you to the City Clerk staff and KFON team for guaranteeing that City business conducted in these meetings did not pause and kept Fontana moving forward throughout the pandemic.”
For those attending in person, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face covering. Per Centers for Disease Control guidance, unvaccinated individuals should wear a face covering indoors.
The finalized agenda for the upcoming council meeting is now available at novus.fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.