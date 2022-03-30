Fontana officially welcomed six new firefighters during the March 22 City Council meeting.
David Arnold, Matthew Neal, Eric Gass, Jonathan Turcios, Gabriel Gonzales, and Ben Andres were sworn in by Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
Fontana Fire Chief Jeff Birchfield said the firefighters previously served as ambulance operators.
Andres and Neal are both being assigned to Fontana Fire Station 71. Arnold will be at Station 72, Gass will be at Station 77, Turcios is at Station 78, and Gonzales is at Station 79.
