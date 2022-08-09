The City of Fontana will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Fontana Walks program on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The special event, which is part of the Healthy Fontana program, will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
The morning's activities will include a free community walk, Zumba, resource fair, and giveaways.
Local residents are encouraged to bring all of their family members (including their pets) to this healthy and fun event.
Participants who join the Fontana Walks program can receive a free T-shirt, water bottle, wrist pedometer, and face covering. Participants who are not yet registered for the program are encouraged to register and pick up incentives before the event as supplies are limited.
For more information, call (909) 350-6542 or visit www.healthyfontana.org.
