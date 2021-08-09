Although National City Hall Selfie Day is Aug. 13 this year, the City of Fontana will be celebrating early.
Residents are invited to join city employees in front of Fontana City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue) on Thursday, Aug. 12 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. for a morning of selfies, coffee, and snacks.
Participants can show off their Fontana civic pride in three easy steps:
1. Stop by Fontana City Hall and snap a selfie.
2. Post the selfie on social media using the hashtags #CityHallSelfie and #FontanaCityHall. Be sure to also tag @FontanaCA and @CityHallSelfie.
3. Enjoy free coffee and snacks.
