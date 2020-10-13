Will there still be Halloween excitement in Fontana this year? Definitely, city officials said.
Despite the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Fontana will be offering a "Halloween Fun-Fest" which will safely provide engaging activities throughout the month of October, in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Library.
The activities will include contests, make-up tutorials, a costume dance party, drive-in movie, and a live Storytime presented by the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
Residents are invited to visit www.Halloween.Fontana.org regularly during the next two weeks to access these free and fun festivities:
----- HALLOWEEN-THEMED CONTESTS
• Spooky Art Contest -- Submission deadline is Sunday, Oct. 18
• Pumpkin Carving -- Submission deadline is Sunday, Oct. 25
• Best Decorated House -- Submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 2
• Costume Contest -- Submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 2
----- HALLOWEEN MAKE-UP TUTORIALS
• Make-Up Jack and Sally: Video available on Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Make-Up Zombie: Video available on Wednesday, Oct. 21
----- HEALTHY FONTANA HALLOWEEN TIPS
• Live stream on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
----- VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH
• Residents are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and show off their moves at Fontana’s virtual dance party on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
----- HALLOWEEN DRIVE-IN MOVIE
• On Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m., the city will host a drive-in movie featuring the animated hit "Hotel Transylvania" at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Registration will open on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. at https://fontanaca.perfectmind.com/. All vehicles must be pre-registered as space is limited.
----- HALLOWEEN STORYTIME AND ART PROJECTS
The San Bernardino County Library and the Lewis Library and Technology Center will be presenting these Storytimes:
• "Candy Corn Banner" -- Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
• “Tissue Paper Bat” -- Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
• Storytime for All Ages -- Live stream on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.
• Storytime for Preschool -- Live stream on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.
• “Beaded Spiders” -- Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for these Storytimes with the Lewis Library. Interested persons can visit www.Halloween.Fontana.org for registration information.
----- VIRTUAL PAINT NIGHTS
• Virtual Little Tykes Boo-rific Paint Night (for ages 3-5); cost is $7 per participant -- Oct. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Virtual Kids Paint Night (for ages 5-12);| cost is $7 per participant -- Oct. 30 from 6:15-7:30 p.m.
For more information regarding Halloween Fun-Fest, or to register for programs, visit www.Halloween.Fontana.org or call (909) 854-5110. For updates and information, follow the City of Fontana’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).
