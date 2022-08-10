The City of Fontana will receive a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for local roadway upgrades, federal officials announced on Aug. 10.
This project will provide major complete street improvements, such as additional lane capacity, an integrated traffic system, medians with protected left turns, a roundabout, bus turnouts, streetlights, signage, and raised medians.
The project will also include more than five miles of Class II bike trails, more than 2.5 miles of Class I bike lanes, more than five miles of ADA-compliant sidewalks, approximately a half-mile of multi-use trails, pedestrian crosswalks, bridge, and countdown signal heads.
U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein (both D-California) made the announcement of the grant, which was part of a package of more than $119 million for eight local governments, transit agencies, and tribes in the state.
This funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Padilla and Feinstein voted to pass last year increased the funding available for the RAISE program, which will help communities modernize transportation infrastructure.
“As the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for California, I’m proud to see significant investments from this historic legislation for local and regional transportation infrastructure projects,” Padilla said in a news release. “This funding for projects across the state, from San Francisco to the Central Valley and Los Angeles, will improve transportation safety, better connect our communities, and help keep our economy moving.”
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Biden signed last year continues to deliver big wins for California,” said Feinstein. “The announcement of nearly $120 million to bolster transportation infrastructure is great news. This funding will help California continue to lead the way to cleaner, greener forms of transportation.”
The funding for Fontana was also announced by Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-35th District) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), who voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the House.
The RAISE Grant funding will help Fontana continue safe and smart growth, expand access to affordable housing, improve transportation corridors, and build a better-connected Inland Empire, Aguilar and Torres said in a news release.
“I am proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because now our communities are witnessing the positive impacts these investments will have on our everyday lives,” said Torres. “With this RAISE grant provided by the Department of Transportation, we will make our streets and bike lanes safer, better connect our residents to transportation services, and strengthen our local and regional infrastructure for generations to come — all while integrating equity and accessibility. Without a doubt, this $15 million grant will be transformative to Fontana and the Inland Empire and support every single resident living in the region.”
“This funding will spur economic development and help turn underdeveloped land into roads, schools and recreation areas for residents in the Inland Empire,” said Aguilar. “I’m proud to partner with Rep. Torres to secure federal funding that meets the City of Fontana’s needs and will continue to raise the quality of life for our region.”
“This is a historic day for the City of Fontana,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “The ‘Building A Better Connected Inland Empire’ project will transform Fontana’s transportation corridors and create safe pathways for students and bicyclists. We are thankful to Congresswoman Torres and Congressman Aguilar for their work to secure RAISE Grant funding for Fontana.”
