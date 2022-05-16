Fontana will receive more than $2.9 million in federal funds to help address housing needs, according to Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District).
The new federal community planning and development funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funds were secured through the Omnibus Appropriations package and will be used for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs in the Inland Empire.
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Torres advocated and prioritized significant increases in funding for these important federal programs, which help create affordable housing opportunities, assist people experiencing homelessness, and expand economic development opportunities in economically distressed areas, Torres said.
Fontana will get CDBG funding of nearly $2 million in addition to HOME funding of about $758,000 and ESG money totaling close to $180,000.
Torres also announced that funding will go to the cities of Chino, Ontario, Pomona, and Rialto.
