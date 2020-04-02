The City of Fontana will receive almost $1.9 million in federal grant funding in order to begin responding to the financial crisis created by the spread of the coronavirus.
The new funding comes in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program funds, which allow city and county governments to invest in programs to support economic growth, spur job creation, address homelessness and provide affordable housing.
These funds were made available by the CARES Act, the third federal coronavirus response bill.
The funding was announced in press releases issued by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) and Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District), who both represent portions of Fontana.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said she was pleased that the city will receive the funds.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times, with a period of uncertainty to follow. The Coronavirus Aid Package that Congress approved will provide our community with a crucial lifeline to keep the economy moving. We are grateful for the leadership of the federal administration and their willingness to act quickly to ease the hardships,” Warren said in a statement.
Aguilar said the funds will help mitigate the economic damage COVID-19 is causing.
"From support for affordable housing programs to direct investment in economic recovery, the CARES Act provides Inland Empire residents with the resources they need to make it through this crisis. I was proud to support this legislation, and I’ll continue fighting for more federal resources for our community,” said Aguilar.
Torres said that families across the Inland Empire who are struggling to make ends meet in the economic downtown are finally receiving some much-needed relief.
“The CDBG and ESG grants I’m announcing today will help residents stay in their homes, and provide shelter for those who need it. This is only the beginning of the relief the Inland Empire will receive in the weeks to come, and I will keep the pressure up in Washington to ensure our community receives as many of these vital dollars as we can," Torres said.
