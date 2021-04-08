The City of Fontana will receive more than $2.6 million in federal funding that will go toward supporting local affordable housing programs and projects, according to a news release issued by U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California).
Padilla said that overall, California will get more than $667 million for affordable housing as a result of the passage of the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill which was approved last month.
This new funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investments Partnerships program will help expand the supply of affordable housing to low- and very low-income families.
“California has a shortage of affordable housing, and it’s going to take all levels of government working together to close the gap,” Padilla said. “This new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will infuse hundreds of millions of dollars into local projects across the state to increase the affordable housing supply. As we work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I will continue to advocate for investments that help meet our state’s housing challenges and support the long-term economic prosperity of our underserved communities.”
San Bernardino County is estimated to receive $12,717,363 from the American Rescue Plan and Fontana will get about $2,633,658.
The HOME Investment Partnerships Program provides grants to states and localities that communities use -- often in partnership with local nonprofit groups -- to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people.
In California, more than 1.4 million units are needed to address the affordable housing shortage, Padilla said.
The senator is also urging Biden to prioritize affordable housing in his proposed Build Back Better infrastructure bill.
