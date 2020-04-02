The City of Fontana will receive nearly $1.9 million in federal grant funding in order to begin responding to the financial crisis created by the spread of the coronavirus.
The new funding comes in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program funds, which allow city and county governments to invest in programs to support economic growth, spur job creation, address homelessness and provide affordable housing.
These funds were made available by the CARES Act, the third federal coronavirus response bill, said Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-31st District), who voted for the legislation on March 27.
Aguilar said that Fontana was one of five Inland Empire cities, along with San Bernardino County, which received a total of $13,133,589 in funding.
“These funds empower our communities to mitigate the economic damage COVID-19 is causing. From support for affordable housing programs to direct investment in economic recovery, the CARES Act provides Inland Empire residents with the resources they need to make it through this crisis. I was proud to support this legislation, and I’ll continue fighting for more federal resources for our community,” said Aguilar in a news release.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren said she was pleased that the city will receive the funds.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times, with a period of uncertainty to follow. The Coronavirus Aid Package that Congress approved will provide our community with a crucial lifeline to keep the economy moving. We are grateful for the leadership of the federal administration and their willingness to act quickly to ease the hardships,” Warren said in a statement.
San Bernardino County will receive $6.5 million, while the City of San Bernardino will get $3 million. Rialto will get $714,000, Rancho Cucamonga will get $604,000, and Upland will receive $375,000.
“Investing in our economy now during the COVID-19 pandemic is essential to our recovery," said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
