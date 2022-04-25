Two certified farmers’ markets will make their debut in Fontana in May.
The twice-weekly Fontana Farmers’ Markets will offer residents fresh, local, and nutritious produce and other goods from certified producers, the city said in a news release.
The events will be held in the northern and southern areas of Fontana. The city previously had a farmers' market in the downtown area but it was discontinued.
Shoppers can visit one (or both) of these locations:
• Sundays at Fontana Park, 15556 Summit Avenue, from noon to 5 p.m.
• Thursdays at Southridge Park, 14501 Live Oak Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Fontana Farmers’ Markets may also feature booths that offer flowers, food and drinks, and recreational activities (subject to change based on seasonal conditions).
The purpose of the Farmers’ Markets is to promote a healthy lifestyle and community through eating a balanced diet and increasing access to fresh, nutritious food, the city said.
“This is a really exciting time for our community,” Healthy Fontana Coordinator Jasmine Sarsadias said. “The community will get to see first-hand where their fresh food is coming from and talk to the people who are a part of that process of getting that food to our table.”
Items offered at the markets may vary by season, so residents are encouraged to visit the markets regularly to support local farmers and experience the variety of products available throughout the year.
The Fontana Farmers’ Markets will be managed by a contracted entity, the Family Market Company, and overseen by the city’s Community Services Department, Healthy Fontana Division.
For more information, visit FarmersMarket.Fontana.org or contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542 or email healthy@fontana.org.
Persons who are interested in being a Farmers’ Market vendor can contact the Family Market Company at thefamilymarketco@gmail.com.
